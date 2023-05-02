Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Despite Continued Uncertainty, Financial Markets Start 2023 With Gains

May 02, 2023 2:15 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, URTH, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, KLDW, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, AGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, PBND, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, BBAG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, BTC, AVIG, BKAG, PIFI, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, PFIX, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB
Arthur Stein profile picture
Arthur Stein
88 Followers

Summary

  • Stock and bond markets ended the first quarter of 2023 with solid gains despite investor concerns.
  • Gains in the stock and bond markets were primarily driven by a continued decline in interest rates, the rate of inflation, and surprisingly resilient economic data.
  • Foreign developed markets outperformed the S&P 500 through the first three months of the year, as economic data in Europe was better than expected and European banks were viewed as mostly insulated from the U.S. regional bank crisis.

Businessman reading financial stock market analysis on smartphone.

ArtistGNDphotography

Stock and bond markets ended the first quarter of 2023 with solid gains, even though investors remained concerned about inflation, continued interest rate hikes by the Federal reserve, whether Congress will vote to increase the debt ceiling and worsening relations with

Chart showing the growth of 100000 dollars from January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023

Different US stock indexes posted significantly different returns during the first quarter of 2023

Foreign developed markets outperformed the S&P 500 during the first quarter of 2023, while emerging markets underperformed

Bond investors finally saw positive returns during the first quarter of 2023

This article was written by

Arthur Stein profile picture
Arthur Stein
88 Followers
Arthur Stein, a Certified Financial Planner® with 22 years of experience, specializes in financial planning, investments and insurance. He published 22 articles and frequently speaks to professional and consumer groups. Arthur is an Adjunct Professor at Montgomery College, where he teaches courses about investing and financial planning. Before launching his career in financial planning, Arthur operated the foreign aid program for the Government of Botswana and served as the first full-time staff economist for the Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives. He also taught at Murdoch University, in Australia, and ran his own business. He earned a bachelors degreee in economics at Tulane University and a master's degree in International Economics at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. Before launching his career in financial planning, Arthur operated the foreign aid program for the Government of Botswana and served as the first full-time staff economist for the Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives. He also taught at Murdoch University, in Australia, and ran his own business. He earned a bachelors degreee in economics at Tulane University and a master's degree in International Economics at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. For the last 21 years, Arthur has been a Certified Financial Planner® with a focus on investments and financial planning for families and individuals. He serves the entire Washington, DC area, including Bethesda, Potomac and Rockville MD. Arthur is a member and former board member of the Financial Planning Association of the National Capital Area.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.