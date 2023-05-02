Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Q1 Peak Earnings Season Begins With A Rescue From Big Tech

Christine Short
Summary

  • Better-than-expected results in big tech lifts S&P 500 EPS growth for Q1 2023, now set to come in at -3.7%.
  • Potential earnings surprises this week: Marriott International.
  • Names to watch during the second peak week: AAPL, SBUX, BUD, AMD, UBER, YUM.
  • Peak weeks for Q1 season from April 24 - May 12.

Futuristic central processor unit. Powerful Quantum CPU on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings Recap - Big Tech Saves the Day

First quarter 2023 peak earnings season started out last week with a dour earnings report from First Republic bank which revealed deposits fell 40% during the quarter.

Top earnings announcements - Week of May 1, 2023

Q1 earnings season

This article was written by

Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Comments

