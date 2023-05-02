AWSeebaran

(Note: all '$' figures are CAD, not USD, unless stated otherwise.)

Investment Thesis

Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX:CTC.A:CA) has built up a reputation as a successful retailer with a steadfast customer following that has shown loyalty even during recessionary periods. Over its history, the company has been committed to increasing shareholder value through share buybacks and has returned capital to shareholders through regular dividend hikes as earnings have grown. At present, the company's valuation is below its historical average, presenting an attractive entry point for long-term investors. With a safe dividend and a track record of stable and predictable returns, I believe Canadian Tire is a compelling investment.

Company Overview

Canadian Tire Corporation is primarily a retailer of over 1700 retail locations across Canada. Its retail operations (92% of revenues) includes its flagship brand where it sells a wide range of products for auto, home, garden, hardware, and leisure. Through its retail operations, it owns a basket of other brands including Pro Hockey Life, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, Petroleum, and Sport Chek. In addition to its retail operations, Canadian Tire also has a financial services division (8% of revenues) where it offers credit cards, loans, and insurance. Finally, the company owns 68.4% of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN:CA), a separate company that owns a significant portion of the real estate its retail locations sit on (about 92% of CT REIT's revenues come from Canadian Tire).

Performance

One of the things that first drew me to Canadian Tire was its outstanding track record of financial performance. As shown from the graph below, Canadian Tire has consistently increased its dividend while also reducing its share count by buying back stock. Since 2012, it has repurchased 24 million shares for a share count reduction of about 30%. In its most recent quarterly conference call, management indicated that they are looking to buy back $500-$700 million worth of stock by the end of 2023.

This shows that management is committed to returning capital to shareholders and increasing their ownership stake in the company without shareholders having to do anything.

Dividends and Shares Outstanding (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

Canadian Tire's financials also look pretty good for a mature retailer. Since 2012, its EBITDA margin has been consistent in the 10-14% range and revenues have been steady, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. While there's not much growth to get excited about, the company has been a slow grower that can be relied on for steady growth.

Revenue and EBITDA (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

Growth and Resiliency

Despite being a mature company, Canadian Tire has not been idle in its growth plans. For example, the company recently launched 'Party City', where it sells various decorations and accessories like balloons, games, and wrapping paper for events. It's also gotten into the pet category by selling pet food, treats, and toys. With over 60% of Canadians having at least one pet in their household, getting into the pet category is a way for Canadian Tire to reach a broader market. I view these types of product category expansions as a step in the right direction for the company by acting as a one-stop-shop for customers.

While it may seem odd to buy a retailer in a recessionary environment, Canadian Tire has been extremely resilient in past recessions. Since 1995, revenues have only fallen in two years, once in 2010 (down 4.8%) and once in 2016 (down 1.5%). Even in the two down years, Canadian Tire maintained its dividend (and actually increased it in 2016) and was still very profitable.

Canadian Tire 2022 Investor Day

I think much of Canadian Tire's resiliency can be attributed to Canadian Tire's loyal customer base. While the company is a discretionary retailer selling non-essential goods and services, Canadian Tire's Triangle members (the company's loyalty program) has 11.3 million members who spend nearly twice as much the average non-member. This loyal customer base has been a key factor in Canadian Tire's success, providing a reliable source of revenue and helping to offset fluctuations in consumer spending. In my view, by cultivating this customer loyalty and offering value through various perks and benefits, Canadian Tire is well-positioned to weather tougher economic environments. With 90% of Canadians within 15 minutes from their nearest Canadian Tire, the company also has a strong presence that has help it gain recognition and enhance brand visibility.

Valuation

Based on 8 analysts with one year targets for Canadian Tire, the average price target is $213.17, with a high estimate of $265.31 and a low estimate of $195.00. At the current price, the average target price implies about 16% over a one year period.

When looking at Canadian Tire's valuation on its historical EV/EBITDA multiple, it is currently trading at 8.7x, well below the ten year median of 11.0x. Even with the forward multiple also at 8.7x, it seems that analysts are not forecasting EBITDA to come down much. On their latest investor, management estimates that by 2025, the company should be able to grow revenues at a 4% CAGR and reach EPS of $26. Therefore, even with potential headwinds, I think shares certainly don't look expensive.

When comparing to peers like Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) at 12.2x and 12.1x EV/EBITDA, Canadian Tire looks attractive on a relative basis. Canadian Tire trades at a discount despite its higher growth rate in earnings per share. Canadian Tire's EPS growth rate over the past five years has been 7.1%, which is higher than Home Depot's EPS growth rate of 4.4% and Walmart's EPS growth rate of 1.4%.

When we consider how the company performed in past recessions, as market conditions improve, I think the stock may have a possibility of rerating back to ~10x if the company's earnings are resilient. With a dividend payout ratio of just 38%, investors can be confident in generating a 3.8% dividend while they wait.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Risks

When considering the risks to Canadian Tire, the Canadian consumer has a relatively high debt level compared to the U.S. consumer. With consumers already pulling back spending on discretionary purchases, the retail industry is sensitive to any negative changes in consumer behavior or economic conditions. While this could create headwinds for Canadian Tire and other retailers, potentially leading to lower sales and profitability, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.9 per cent in February, which is an indication that some parts of the economy are more resilient than others. When considering how Canadian Tire performed in past recessions, I'm not too concerned about these risks.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Tire is a well-established retailer with a loyal customer base and has been resilient in past recessions. Over the years, it has consistently increased its dividend and reduced its share count through share buybacks, which shows its commitment to returning capital to shareholders and increasing their ownership stake. With the stock trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple below its ten-year median multiple and the company's earnings expected to remain steady, the valuation looks attractive. Hence, Canadian Tire appears to be a reliable and stable investment opportunity with potential for rerating in the future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.