Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has exemplified strong and consistent growth throughout the past few decades. With strong organic growth along with improvements to operational efficiencies and acquisitions, I rate the stock as a buy due to its consistent dividend and slight undervaluation providing potential long-term growth.

Business Overview

Universal Corporation is a global supplier of leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients, with two main divisions: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The company is responsible for sourcing, financing, processing, packaging, storing, and delivering leaf tobacco to manufacturers of tobacco products. Universal Corporation specializes in procuring, purchasing, processing, and selling various types of tobacco, including flue-cured, burley, oriental, and dark air-cured tobaccos. These tobaccos are primarily used in the production of cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, smokeless tobacco, and pipe tobacco products.

With a market capitalization of $1.348 billion, a 52-week high of $64.13, and a low of $43.64, a price of $54.50 with a 14.24 P/E for Universal Corporation displays the long-term value. This is because the company has been diversifying into new segments through acquisitions which will accelerate growth in the upcoming years and justify a higher price in the future along with greater dividend growth due to improved FCF.

Universal Corporation offers a substantial dividend yield of 5.76%, which corresponds to a payout ratio of 81.73%. This enables shareholders to receive an annual return on their investment through income, while still allowing room for CapEX using FCF. The company has also engaged in share buybacks over the years, which I view positively, as the stock's value appears to be reasonable based on both its P/E ratio and my DCF analysis, as discussed later in this article.

In the recent earnings release, it was reported that Universal Corporation's adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $77.5 million, an increase of $2.7 million compared to the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, were $1.9 billion, an increase of $419.2 million compared to the same period in fiscal year 2022, primarily due to the addition of a business acquired in October 2021 in the Ingredients Operations segment.

This strong earnings quarter exemplifies how acquisitions can play a major role in growing the business through multiple avenues making the company consistent due to being less dependent on one cyclical commodity. As per forward guidance, the company's estimates on their ingredient business acquisitions remain positive as they believe they can further synergize the new additions into their core business model.

Maintaining Performance With the Broader Market

Universal Corporation's performance in the past has remained in line with the S&P 500 when adjusting for dividends. This displays that the company holds the ability to grow organically and strategically allocate FCF to generate shareholder value.

Strategic Acquisitions Create FCF Safety Through Diversification

Universal Corporation has done an excellent job at acquiring and integrating new additions into its portfolio over the recent years, allowing the company to expand its product offerings and consumer base. These improvements have allowed the company to scale along with improving its profit margins driving its FCF forward. This increase in FCF has given the company flexibility to invest in other avenues as well as further increase their dividend payout and buyback shares at a faster pace.

In addition, Universal Corporation's acquisitions have allowed it to enter new geographic regions, such as South America and Asia, where the company has less exposure to regulatory and political risks. Such expansion into areas where tobacco usage is on the uprise provides the company the ability to develop a brand reputation for its core tobacco products as well as its subsidiary products.

Furthermore, the company's acquisitions have allowed it to leverage its existing strengths and capabilities in the tobacco industry, such as its extensive supply chain network and expertise in leaf processing, to create synergies and efficiencies. This can lead to cost savings and improved margins, which can further strengthen the company's financial position and reduce risk.

An example of these acquisitions would be the purchase of Silva International in September 2020 for $170 million. This allowed Universal to integrate natural and organic ingredients and flavors for the food, beverage, and personal care industries they already have and improve upon their product quality thus expanding their serviceable obtainable market.

This strategy, as exemplified above, ties into improving the overall strengths of their core business translating into long-term growth.

Analyst Consensus

Universal Corporation has only one rating for its 1Y performance as a "buy". With a price target of $59 per share, the analyst estimate presents a potential 7.49% upside in the next year.

Valuation

After computing the Capital Asset Pricing Model for Universal Corporation, including a risk-free rate of 3.43%, the Cost of Equity was determined to be 7.64%. This is the first step in my analysis before proceeding to make assumptions and perform a DCF valuation.

Assuming this Cost of Equity value, I was able to calculate the WACC to be 5.82% as shown below, which is under the tobacco industry average of 13.51%.

My DCF analysis for Universal Corporation involved using the FCFF and Firm Model. Based on my calculations, I have determined that the company is undervalued by 5%, with a fair value estimate of approximately $57.59. In order to arrive at this conclusion, I utilized a 6.43% discount rate for a 5-year period. I opted to include a slight risk premium in my discount rate to account for potential macroeconomic headwinds and to provide a margin of safety when investing in UVV stock.

Based on my analysis, I predict that Universal Corporation will continue to enhance its innovations and acquire more efficient assets, which will ultimately result in an increase in its operating margin. These predictions are illustrated in my DCF analysis.

Risks

Volatility in Commodity Prices: As a commodity-based business, Universal Corporation is exposed to volatility in commodity prices, particularly in the tobacco and agribusiness industries. Fluctuations in commodity prices could impact the company's margins and profitability. As a result of such a price fluctuation, the company's FCF could be difficult to predict and may lead to an unstable dividend.

Regulatory Risks: The tobacco industry is heavily regulated in most countries, which creates regulatory risks for Universal Corporation. Any changes in regulations, such as stricter laws on tobacco sales and usage, could significantly impact the company's operations and financial performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that Universal Corporation stock is a buy due to its strong diversification strategy to maintain constant cash flow along with its strong dividend and share buybacks creating shareholder value. This, along with their slight undervaluation, provides a great opportunity for long-term dividend investors to receive a strong annual return while receiving income.