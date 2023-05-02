LPETTET

Investment Thesis

As the dazzling lights, thrilling casinos, and captivating shows of Las Vegas continue attracting millions of visitors each year, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has cleverly positioned itself to capitalize on the entertainment mecca of the world. With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, VICI emerged as a major player in the industry, promising investors a taste of the Las Vegas experience, while offering a solid dividend stream.

Around this time last year, I championed VICI as an investor's bulwark against market turbulence. The company's resilience and unwavering shareholder support were evident, underpinning my buy rating at the time. Since then, VICI shares rose by 17.3%, accompanied by a further 12% in dividends, culminating in an impressive 29.5% total return, leaving the S&P 500 in the dust, as it declined 8.9% in the same period.

Admittingly, when I penned my bullish rating, I wasn't expecting the speed and magnitude of the Fed rate hikes. Fortunately, the ticker held its ground, unlike the broader REIT sector. Still, with interest rates soaring, the intrinsic value of VICI has taken a hit, regardless of whether this is mirrored in the stock market or not. VICI's 5% dividend was something special when I first covered the company. Today, its 4.5% yield is certainly not, given the comparable yields available at Treasurydirect.gov, and higher yields in companies with similar growth prospects and credit ratings. Thus, we find ourselves caught in a conundrum: a noticeable discrepancy between VICI's current price, its comparable valuation, and what many see as an acceptable 13x P/FFO ratio.

Now that we find ourselves on the cusp of a recession, it remains uncertain whether VICI shares will demonstrate the same resilience as they did last year. I am inclined to believe so, but it's all conjecture at this point. Growth remains central to any bullish hypothesis, and for now, the company is delivering on this promise, as mirrored in today's (May 1st) Q1 results, with AFFO increasing 18% YoY, thanks to the closing of the MGM Grand/Mandalay Bay deal, and real estate loan originations to gaming operators.

Still, management believes that its ticker is overvalued, as mirrored in its latest ~$1 billion equity offering, which from my understanding, is yet to settle, possibly to be used to repay its 2024 notes, or to fund a property purchase when management finds a good deal.

We have definitely benefited from a cost advantage on cost of equity given how well we performed - Edward Pitoniak, VICI CEO, Q4 2022

For these reasons, as a shareholder, I am happy with my current position in VICI, but I won't be adding more shares at these levels.

Revenue Trends

VICI has been making significant strides in its quest for growth, making headlines with its high-profile acquisitions, driving up sales, and more importantly, showcasing its ability to forge strong tenant relationships and reach out to new prospects. VICI's sales pitches now include prospects previously adamant about not selling their properties, signaling a softening stance towards VICI within the gaming industry.

We have been out explaining why our form of capital can work for gaming operators, particularly as Ed said, when they have great use of proceeds to grow the company. And I think that many CFOs and CEOs of companies that said they would never do it now have spent the time to understand how our capital work and how we can be partners and are now thinking about it - John Payne , VICI COO, Q4 2022

In Q1 2023 closed three deals, including four casino properties acquired under the PURE Canadian Gaming transaction priced at $200 million. From my understanding, the mid-sized deal carries an attractive cap rate of 8%. The company also closed the MGM Grand/Mandalay Bay deal, purchasing Blackstone's 49.9% stake in their Joint Venture for $4.5 billion (including debt), giving VICI 100% control over the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resort, two of the most iconic pieces of properties in Las Vegas, adding about $150 million in annual rent. Finally, VICI extended a small loan ($85 million) to Hard Rock Ottawa Casino in Canada. This is a comparatively small deal but signals management's commitment to international diversification.

Lease buyback deals offer gaming operators a substantial cash infusion for growth and potential profitability ratio improvements, though ceding property control and increasing financial risk are notable drawbacks. From an operator's perspective, not delivering on profitability ratios to shareholders is one thing, but adding rent obligations and not coming through its covenants is something else. Thus, management's recent success in adding new labels to its tenant list is a feat that shouldn't be taken lightly.

The growth potential continues to be noteworthy, but admittingly not in the same magnitude as we have witnessed in the past few years. The sale cycle is long, and landing a new tenant on a lease buyback transaction takes time, especially going forward as early adopters have already signed up for VICI's service. Moreover, VICI remains dependent on two tenants, MGM Resorts (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR), and from the covenants shown below, one can see that the strong relationship VICI has with its tenants come at a price. For example, the MGM Master lease has a rent escalator of 2% through the next decade and only switches to a CPI-linked rent escalator in the 11th year capped at 3%. On the other hand, REITs such as American Tower (AMT) are reporting 7.5% organic rate growth thanks to their favorable CPI-Rent escalators.

VICI Properties SEC filings

Things are going well in Las Vegas, and traffic is at an all-time high. We see new buildings coming up such as Fontainebleau Hotel (which VICI financed through a mezzanine loan) - expected to open in Q4 2023. Some operators are also facing financing difficulties in the aftermath of the Fed hikes, opening an opportunity for VICI's loan generation business. For example, work on the Dream Hotel (developed by Shopoff Realty, a private real estate investment firm) is now halted, and the developer is $400 million short. With about 4 billion in liquidity as of March 31st, 2023, VICI has enough dry powder to bail Shopoff Realty.

A More Measured Outlook

Rising borrowing costs have a direct impact on profitability and asset valuation. Generally, a rise in interest rates translates to a decline in asset values, whether financial or operational assets. VICI maintained its price multiples despite the rapid rise in interest rates, unlike most REITs, which says a lot about the company's shareholder base. Still, one can argue that this discrepancy highlights potential overvaluation. The company enjoys a P/FFO ratio of 13x, which is okay, but given the current interest rate environment, it leaves a thin margin for error. For example, a P/FFO ratio translates to an FFO earnings yield of 7.5% annually, compared to 3.5% - 5% one can lock on Treasurydirect.gov

From the Quant rating figures below, it seems that VICI is treading on thin ice, especially when looking at the figures that matter, namely P/FFO, P/AFFO, and related forward ratios.

Aside from the rapid interest rate increase, the benefits of VICI's acquisitions were significantly diluted by increased share count, including a $1.3 billion equity offering that closed earlier this year.

Critics will say that the acquisitions were accretive to shareholders, which is true as mirrored in the FFO/Share growth. However, one can't help but notice that while revenue increased by 72%, the FFO/Share growth was comparatively marginal at 11%.

Management alluded to market frictions; a price mismatch between buyers and sellers in the aftermath of the Fed rate hikes, impeding the primary engine of VICI's growth. The Fed is expected to announce its rate decision tomorrow (May 2nd, 2023, or the day after). These dynamics are yet to filter through Quant ratings.

Summary

VICI Properties demonstrated impressive resilience in the face of market turbulence, delivering a 29% total return through price appreciation and dividends since our last buy rating, outperforming the S&P index. The company maintained its price multiples despite the rapid increase in interest rates, which I attribute to favorable shareholder base characteristics, and to a lesser extent, growth prospects and management talent.

However, potential overvaluation raises concerns. The company's performance during periods of market disruptions might not repeat itself as the economy slows down, whether it is because of concerns over its tenants' profitability, or simply because of price multiples contraction. Growth prospects are also critical, and I believe that a significant portion of VICI's price incorporates some growth premium rendering management's underwriting experience more important than ever.