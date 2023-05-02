Bartosz Luczak

Since covering Mondelez last April, snack giant Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has seen its stock rise 21%, outperforming the S&P (which fell nearly 5% during the period).

The company has continued to deliver strong performance and is positioned to see further growth.

Continued growth momentum

For the full year ended December 2022, Mondelez’s revenues rose 9.7% YoY on a reported basis driven by organic net revenue growth of 12.3% partially offset by currency headwinds. The momentum continued in Q1 2023, with revenues up 18% YoY driven by a 19.4% increase in organic revenues.

Mondelez Q1 2023 investor presentation

Looking ahead, there are reasons to be optimistic about Mondelez’s prospects. Following strong Q1 2023 performance, management hiked full-year guidance with organic revenue expected to grow 10%+ from 5%-7% previously in FY 2023. Profits are expected to grow more than 10% on a constant currency basis, compared to their previous expectations of high single digit growth.

Europe: Price hikes may support segment profitability

The company is planning to implement more price hikes in Europe this year (price hikes have already been implemented across 80% of their customers and the remaining 20% will be implemented this year). With Europe accounting for the majority of Mondelez’s revenues and profits, price hikes could support margins and possibly revenues as well.

Europe however was Mondelez’s slowest-growing region last year, and the second-slowest-growing region in Q1 2023, and it remains to be seen if further price hikes negatively impact sales growth as consumers, pressured by stubborn inflation and elevated interest rates (which are expected to rise further this year) compel greater numbers of consumers to downgrade to private label, a trend already playing out in the region.

Author Author

British grocery store chain Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) observed that customers continued to trade down to cheaper own-brand options. Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) is seeing private label demand across all regions, especially in Europe. Barclays noted a similar trend saying private-label was gaining share in 80% of grocery categories in the EU and the U.S.

Western Europeans are already big buyers of private label brands (private labels account for 36% of overall FMCG value sales in Western Europe, considerably higher than the global average of 19.4%) and inflation may convince more numbers to switch.

Private label demand surged during the pandemic worldwide, and for most product categories including snacks, private label’s share of retail sales in 2022 remains higher than pre-pandemic year 2019.

Euromonitor

North America: Differentiation through product innovation, brand extensions and new product launches

North America, a matured but highly lucrative market, is Mondelez's second biggest market in terms of revenues, but is the biggest market in terms of segment profits and most profitable in terms of segment margin.

Mondelez FY 2022 10-K

North America continues to be Mondelez's second-fastest growing market (sales in the region grew 29.7% YoY and 26.8% YoY during FY 2022 and Q1 2023 respectively, second only to Latin America). Looking ahead, North America looks poised to continue delivering top line and bottom line growth for Mondelez. The market has no shortage of competitors and Mondelez is leaning on innovation, new product launches and brand extensions to differentiate themselves and capture market share in emerging snack categories.

Recent initiatives in this direction include Mondelez’s launch of Oreo frozen desserts last year and the launch of Cookie Bark (chocolate chip cookies coated with chocolate) under the Tate’s Bake Shop brand which has seen sales more than double after being acquired by Mondelez in 2018.

In addition, Mondelez acquired American energy bar company Clif Bar for USD 2.9 billion (about 3.6 times revenues), a seemingly expensive price for a company whose growth has decelerated from 9% CAGR over the past nine years to a CAGR of 1% over the past three years. Mondelez however may be looking at turbocharging the brand’s sales growth through new products that combine flavors from their existing portfolio of iconic brands (in the U.K. for instance Mondelez released a new Oreo protein bar under its Grenade protein bar brand which the company acquired in 2021), as well as leveraging on Mondelez’s distribution network to widen product availability to customers not just in North America but possibly internationally as well.

Asia Pacific and Latin America: Structural growth drivers

Mondelez's AMEA region is its slowest-growing region, largely due to unfavorable currency impact (Q1 2023 net revenues were up just 3.9% YoY as a result of favorable pricing (8 basis points), favorable volume/mix (5.8%) offset by currency headwinds (9%). Nevertheless, the region offers tremendous growth potential medium term.

While inflation and economic woes plague the west, India and China are expected to fare better with both countries expected to contribute to half of global growth this year according to the IMF which bodes a positive trend for snack companies like Mondelez. India and China are showing strong momentum according to management and the company is taking steps to drive future growth through new product launches and acquisitions.

In China where snack sales are projected to double to CNY 1 trillion by 2025, Mondelez launched two Oreo frozen cheesecake products last year, and in India where Mondelez is the number one confectionery player, the company launched Cadbury Chocobakes Chocolate Chip Cookies. Mondelez’s India business is firing on all cylinders with India revenues up 16% YoY jump in FY 2022 revenue. India's middle class is growing along with its growing economy which is expected to emerge as the world's third biggest by 2030. Riding on this opportunity, Mondelez has in place a plan to deliver consistent double digit growth till 2030 by which time revenues from India are expected to reach USD 2 billion annually.

Latin America is Mondelez's smallest revenue generator by region but is showing considerable momentum with the region being Mondelez's fastest-growing in terms of sales (revenues were up 29.7% and 46.6% in FY 2022 and Q1 2023 respectively).

Author

Mondelez was quick to snap up Ricolino last year (following in the heels of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) who acquired Chilean specialty chocolate company La Fete Chocolat the previous year), Mexico’s leading confectionery player. The acquisition doubled the size of Mondelez’s Mexico business. Meanwhile in Venezuela where GDP reportedly grew over 15% in 2022, Mondelez is making investments to increase production and bring back some of its brands into the country. The company launched its Milka chocolate brand into Colombia and launched two Milka ice cream products in Argentina in association with Froneri.

Mondelez’s Latin America business saw revenues jump 29.7% YoY to USD 3.6 billion in FY 2022 and up 46.6% in Q1 2023 to USD 1.2 billion helped by a USD 98 million revenue contribution in FY 2022 and a USD 156 million revenue contribution in Q1 2023 (constant currency basis) from the Ricolino acquisition in November 2022. Ricolino generates around USD 500 million in revenues annually and could substantially add to revenues in the coming years as Mondelez leverages on Ricolino's distribution networks to expand Mondelez's biscuits and other snack products in Mexico.

Risks

Debt

Mondelez’s debt burden has increased lately with the company shelling out more than USD 5 billion on acquisitions last year alone (the company completed the acquisitions of Chipita, Ricolino, and Clif Bar & Company last year).

Macrotrends

Divestments could help deleverage their balance sheet. Mondelez is reshaping its portfolio so that chocolate and biscuits account for 90% of their business (from 80% currently) and towards that end is divesting their developed market gum and Halls business.

Mondelez FY 2022 10-K

Tightening regulations on food high in sugar, salt and fat

The U.K. aims to implement restrictions on junk food advertising over the coming years, Germany has proposed similar restrictions and Colombia has already voted to impose taxes on junk food and sugary drinks which will go into effect in phases starting this year. The moves could impact sales for snack companies including Mondelez.

Conclusion

Analysts are largely bullish on the stock.

WSJ

Currently trading at a P/E of 24 Mondelez is pricier than rivals such as General Mills (P/E 20) and Nestle (P/E 22). Some may view this as fair for a global snack market leader with good growth prospects (Mondelez is the world’s number one player in biscuits with a 17% market share, the world’s number two player in chocolates with a 13% market share, the world’s number three player in cakes/pastries and snack bars with market shares of 3% and 10% respectively)

Some may view it as a buy while others may see it as a hold.