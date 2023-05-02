delihayat

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has established itself as a formidable player in the semiconductor industry since its inception in 1995. With a focus on innovation and adaptability, the company has transformed itself into a market leader, providing semi-custom integrated ICs on leading-edge silicon. Despite Marvell's impressive track record and growth across various sectors, recent weak FY1Q guidance has raised concerns among investors. In this article, we will analyze Marvell's financial performance, near-term challenges, and potential for future growth, providing insights for investors looking to navigate the rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape. After careful analysis of the stock's strengths and weaknesses, we believe the stock is fairly valued at these price levels.

Business Overview

Marvell, a fabless semiconductor company established in 1995, has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a developer of HDD read channels in standard CMOS. This innovative approach enabled Marvell to dominate the HDD controller merchant-silicon market by capitalizing on the cost and integration advantages of CMOS, at a time when most competitors were still relying on exotic processes. This success laid a solid foundation for the company to expand into other markets that necessitated expertise in analog and mixed signal CMOS SoC design, such as networking processors.

Over the years, Marvell has demonstrated a remarkable ability to transform itself and adapt to changing market conditions. A key factor in this adaptability has been the company's adoption of a "string-of-pearls" portfolio optimization strategy, aimed at strengthening its competitive position and expanding its moat across various sectors. This strategy has allowed Marvell to successfully enter and thrive in long-duration data center networking, optics, storage, carrier infrastructure, and, more recently, automotive markets.

This transformation has seen Marvell evolve from a fast-follower to a market leader in providing semi-custom, integrated ICs on leading-edge silicon. By addressing the bandwidth friction that exists in today's networks, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of innovation in the semiconductor industry.

In our opinion, Marvell's continued success in diverse markets and its ability to adapt to new challenges make it an attractive prospect for investors seeking exposure to the rapidly evolving semiconductor sector. The company's impressive track record, coupled with its focus on innovation and market leadership, bodes well for its future growth prospects and potential returns for investors.

FYQ1 Guidance: Trouble Brewing

Marvell recently provided disappointing FY1Q (April) guidance, which has raised concerns among investors. The company is facing challenges due to push-outs in cloud infrastructure projects and OEM inventory drawdowns across storage, networking, and electro-optics. This is expected to result in an 8% quarter-over-quarter decline in revenue and a ~350 basis point decline in non-GAAP gross margins to 60%, significantly below the company's target model of 64-66%. The lack of forward visibility and the step-down in gross margins could weigh on the stock's relative performance in the near term.

It is surprising to see Marvell's auto/industrial segment being guided down, as other auto businesses have continued to perform well. The company is cutting in half its forecasted ramp for its cloud-optimized custom solutions this year. While this move was unexpected, customers have already invested resources in this content, so it is a matter of when, not if, they will switch to these new custom solutions. We believe this delay primarily relates to customers taking longer to deplete on-hand inventory of CPU/GPU/NIC before making the transition.

The poor gross margin guidance is driven by an unfavorable shift in the product mix. In networking, demand for Marvell's higher-margin merchant solutions is soft, while lower-margin custom ASIC designs are ramping up. In carrier infrastructure, the wired segment, where high-margin IPHI products are well-positioned, is weak. Despite investor expectations being already low, Marvell's gross margin and data center commentary will likely be seen as disappointing.

In our opinion, Marvell's near-term outlook appears challenging, and the company needs to address the issues contributing to its weak guidance. However, the longer-term prospects of its cloud-optimized custom solutions and the eventual adoption by customers could provide a more positive outlook for the company. Investors should closely monitor Marvell's performance in the coming quarters to assess whether these headwinds are temporary or indicative of deeper issues within the organization.

Financial Analysis & Valuation

Note: all forwarding looking data in this section comes from FactSet while historical data comes from Marvell's latest 10-K.

Marvell reported impressive financial results for fiscal 2023, with net revenue of $5.9 billion, a 33% increase compared to the $4.5 billion in fiscal 2022. This significant growth can be attributed to increased sales across the majority of the company's end markets. Data center sales saw a 35% increase, enterprise networking sales rose by 51%, carrier infrastructure sales grew by 32%, and automotive/industrial sales jumped by 43% compared to fiscal 2022. However, it is important to note that consumer end market sales remained relatively flat during the same period.

During fiscal 2022 and the first half of fiscal 2023, Marvell's operations team worked diligently to increase production with global supply chain partners to alleviate supply constraints, driven by a surge in demand for its products. As customers continued to invest in data infrastructure, Marvell was able to capitalize on this growth by addressing the supply challenges. However, the landscape shifted in the second half of fiscal 2023, as the semiconductor industry experienced a broad inventory correction. This development led to customers pushing out shipments and rescheduling orders to manage their inventory, with the largest impact coming from storage customers. Additionally, demand from OEM customers in China has significantly declined due to a changing macroeconomic situation.

In response to these challenges, Marvell has taken proactive measures to secure long-term capacity by entering into capacity reservation arrangements with certain foundries and partners for substrates. This strategy should help the company navigate the dynamic market environment and maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

Marvell's FY24 consensus estimates present a challenging outlook, with revenue expected to decline by 7% and earnings per share (EPS) anticipated to decrease by a significant 28% to $1.52. Currently, the company is trading at a 23.5x forward 12-month consensus EPS, which falls in the middle of its 5-year range that spans between 10 and 40 times. This wide range is indicative of the market's varying perception of the company's valuation over time.

In our opinion, the current valuation of Marvell is around fair value, considering both its attractive historical growth rate and the upcoming challenges in 2024. While the company has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the past, the anticipated declines in revenue and EPS cannot be ignored.

Investors should weigh the potential risks and rewards of investing in Marvell at this juncture. On one hand, the company has a history of strong growth and an ability to navigate market challenges. On the other hand, the projected declines in revenue and EPS for FY24 may signal near-term headwinds that could impact the company's performance.

Conclusion

Marvell's current valuation appears to be around fair value, given its attractive historical growth rate offset by the anticipated challenges in FY24. Investors should closely monitor the company's progress as it navigates the near-term headwinds and assess whether these challenges are temporary or indicative of deeper issues within the organization. While the recent weak guidance raises concerns, Marvell's track record of resilience and adaptability should not be overlooked. Investors must weigh the potential risks and rewards of investing in Marvell at this juncture, considering both the company's history of strong growth and its ability to address the challenges ahead. Weighing the pros and cons, we believe the stock is fairly valued at these levels.