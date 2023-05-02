Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Most solar investments remain highly expensive, even as some have fallen substantially from all-time-highs, like Enphase (ENPH), SunPower (SPWR), Sunrun (RUN). Yet, the market is missing one stock that is even more important to the whole photovoltaic supply chain. That is the polysilicon maker Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ). Without polysilicon it is not possible to manufacture the precious solar panels. This investment offers a business for free and $1 for less than $1. I will take you through my largest investment.

Business supply and demand

The photovoltaic (PV) supply chain can easily be visualized by the image below. The segment that has a shortage or the lowest production capacity is most of the times the highest margin business. Over the last years, there was a polysilicon shortage causing prices of polysilicon to rapidly increase. As a result, the margins of the downstream supply chain were really thin, since the costs were high and got pushed from segment to segment. Luckily, solar panel makers saw soaring demand due to the energy crisis and could shove additional costs to the customer.

International Energy Agency

For now, the capacity in polysilicon remains the lowest in the supply chain. But there are two materials that have influence in the supply and demand and those are metallurgical-grade silicon powder and high-purity quartz. Metallurgical-grade silicon powder is used to manufacture high-purity polysilicon, prices for this raw material can impact cash-cost for polysilicon makers. High-purity quartz is used to purify silicon to manufacture silicon wafers. The latter one, high-purity quartz is in shortage in China and is the cause of higher wafer prices and lower demand for polysilicon. Consequently, the pricing power has temporarily shifted form the polysilicon market to the wafer market. In consequence, the prices of wafers and polysilicon illustrate an inverse graph from each other since January.

PV-Magazine Polysilicon prices (Bernreuter)

However, wafer prices have been stabilizing in April as new high-purity quartz is getting imported to China and wafer manufacturers can sooner or later run on full capacity. Therefore, polysilicon prices should also stabilize and could climb higher in Q2 and Q3.

Of course, it is important to keep in mind that, when more polysilicon expansion comes online in Q2 and Q3, polysilicon price increases can be hindered. Investors should not worry too much about further polysilicon downside, because the capacity expansion covers the whole supply chain. Nonetheless, polysilicon prices are expected to remain volatile, due to a difference in timelines for the expansion projects in all the supply chain segments. If polysilicon expansion comes online before wafer expansion, then prices of polysilicon could go lower in the short term.

Low cost polysilicon manufacturer

One of the competitive advantages Daqo New Energy has is the extremely low cash cost to produce polysilicon. Even if polysilicon prices should drop to $15, the business will still have operating margins of 50%. Further, the average selling price gap between low quality and high quality polysilicon has been growing. This is a positive factor for Daqo with the new factory in Baotou city coming online, which mainly produces high-quality N-type polysilicon.

Investor Relations 23Q1

Furthermore, Baotou city offers better electricity terms compared to Xinjiang, which means the cash cost in the new factory will be even more efficient. In Baotou city, the CEO said in the latest earnings call that he expects to start making silicon powder by the end of the year:

Hopefully, by the end of this year or the Q1 next year, we can produce silicon metal. I think that will reduce - dramatically reduce our costs maybe. But now I think silicon powder is around like 20,000 tons to 18,000 tons. I think we can go down to 10,000 tons. So, basically I think the cash costs are at least reduced, I think $7 (RMB) to $8 (RMB), yes.

Business For Free And $1 For Less Than $1

Daqo is valued at $3.54 Billion at the time of writing. Yet, the company has more value in cash and cash equivalents ($4.1B) than that it is actually worth on the stock market. In addition, the company is owed $800 million in notes receivable, bringing the liquidity to more than $4.9 billion.

Looking at the liability side, it is visible that a lot of the liabilities are advances from customers, which will convert into revenue as soon as the polysilicon is delivered to the customer. The short-term borrowings are used to expedite the share buyback program, as it takes time for rmb to convert to usd.

You can now buy this business for less than their cash position and you get the rest for free. Absurd, right?

SEC Filling 6-K

I previously mentioned that due to the quartz shortage demand for polysilicon lowered and this is seen in the higher than normal inventory level. Daqo is planning to release their additional polysilicon in the next quarter, when full wafer capacity is back in play. Right now, there is around 20,000 MT in inventory, management set a target to decrease this to 5,000 MT polysilicon by next quarter. In April, they already signed 20,000 MT of polysilicon deals and are on track to sell 60,000 MT. All thanks to the new factory, polysilicon production has increased and that's why production volume and sales will be a lot higher for next quarter.

If we take a low polysilicon price of $20/kg for 60,000MT of polysilicon. Then revenues for next quarter should be around $1.2B or 1/3 of the market cap. I don't expect polysilicon prices to fall sharply, so revenues could likely be even higher.

Although polysilicon prices have fallen from the previous higher prices, the company remained EBITDA margins of 69%. The EV to EBITDA is at a historically low of 0.56x.

Data by YCharts

If we look at some other regular used valuation metrics, it is even more visible how cheaply the company is valued. The stock is trading below book value and has in 1 year more revenue than the market cap. Price-to-earnings and price-to-free cash flow are both trading below 2x.

Data by YCharts

Obviously, the management team knows better than anyone how inexpensive the shares are trading at. Therefore, a $700 million buyback program has been approved. Transferring money from currency takes time and slowed down the buyback program. They are now receiving the dividend from Xinjiang Daqo (Daqo's subsidiary), which is paid in USD, and the $615 million left for buybacks can finally be repurchases. $615 million of $3.5 billion is 17.5% of the total shares outstanding. This gigantic amount of repurchases will definitely bring back positive momentum and could possibly cause a fast rally upwards.

You might ask yourself: 'Why are they not taking the company private?'. Insiders are also heavily invested and benefit from an open market. It is not likely that Daqo will be priced higher in the private equity market. Therefore, they have an incentive to get the stock higher with buybacks. Guangfu Xu (Chairman of the board of directors) has a 13.6% share and Xiang Xu (Vice Chairman of the board of directors) a 9.4% share of Daqo New Energy.

Risks

Since my latest article on Daqo, the risks have remained the same:

China auditing

Daqo New Energy has been identified by the SEC under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. This means the company will be delisted by 2024, if they do not show the right auditing under the rules of the United States.

Xinjiang forced labor

Xinjiang Daqo imports to the U.S. are still banned. The revenue percentage of the United States was pretty low at the time but can impact future relations with companies that do business in the United States.

For more detailed information, I advise you to read back my previous article.

Takeaway

I remain my Strong Buy rating for Daqo New Energy. The business has grown successfully over the last years and benefitted a lot from the polysilicon prices. Production has doubled since last year and can easily cover the revenue losses from lower polysilicon prices. Management team knows they are in a great position, but they also understand they need to be flexible when things go south. Must we see a dramatic trend downwards in polysilicon prices, than Daqo is very well protected by the fortress balance sheet and the efficient cash-cost manufacturing. Shutting down expansion plans is a last resort, yet an option. Other less dominant players will probably get hit first and the hardest, that could result into consolidation of businesses in the market.

I expect an upside potential in the next 3 months of 80-100% (best case). The catalysts are share repurchases, a great earnings report in Q2, a comeback in polysilicon prices, positive momentum in Chinese stocks and a shift in market sentiment by stable polysilicon prices.

Daqo New Energy is the largest position in my investment portfolio with an allocation of 13.8%. I like adding below $45 a share with a bottom in mind of $35. I will look to trim my position at $80-100 a share.

Interested in more? Check out my other articles on DQ to get even more information.

Daqo New Energy: Momentum Is Building Up As Polysilicon Prices Rebound

Daqo New Energy: 18% Share Buyback Should Boost This Net-Net Deal

Daqo New Energy: By Far The Most Interesting Solar Play

Daqo New Energy: Poised To Outperform The Market

Thank you for reading!