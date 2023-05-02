Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Daqo New Energy: Underappreciated, Despite Strong Business And Undervaluation

May 02, 2023 4:37 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)
Friso Alenus
Summary

  • Polysilicon prices are on a downward trend due to a shortage in quartz supply to manufacture silicon wafers.
  • Daqo New Energy's business remains strong, with solid EBITDA margins of 69% in Q1.
  • Cash and cash equivalents reached $4.1 billion compared to the market cap of $3.5 billion.
  • The share buyback program of $615 million, which represents 17.5% of the market cap, can finally be fully activated with the dividend of Xinjiang Daqo being paid in USD.
  • The market is heavily underappreciating the stock at 0.56x EV to EBITDA, I expect new positive momentum as soon as this month.

Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Most solar investments remain highly expensive, even as some have fallen substantially from all-time-highs, like Enphase (ENPH), SunPower (SPWR), Sunrun (RUN). Yet, the market is missing one stock that is even

Solar supply chain

Wafer prices size 10

Polysilicon prices

Cash cost

Balance sheet

Chart
Chart
Hi everyone, I'm 22 years old and studying electromechanics in college. I have been active in the stock market since December 2020. I am here to give you insights on my investment portfolio and how I manage to decide whether I should invest in a particular stock or not. I tend to look for the aces. Welcome to my journey!Achieved 4th place in the student investing competition of the financial newspaper DeTijd.

