SOCL: Not Expensive But Unattractive In Volatility-Adjusted Terms

May 02, 2023 4:51 AM ETGlobal X Social Media ETF (SOCL)
Hedge Insider
Summary

  • SOCL invests in a global portfolio of companies that have business exposures to social media.
  • SOCL's portfolio is global but relatively concentrated.
  • In my estimation, the fund is also trading at prices that are very close to 'fair value', with an IRR potential in the region of 9% per annum.
  • The fund is also more volatile than average, so in volatility-adjusted terms, SOCL is unattractive.
  • While I don't think SOCL is overvalued, I would rather own a broader, more diversified ETF than SOCL.

Close up or woman using smart phone

Tim Robberts

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to social media stocks. The fund surprisingly has more exposure to China than the United States, as depicted below, but is nonetheless a global

SOCL ETF Geographical Exposures

GlobalXETFs.com

SOCL ETF Net Fund Flows

ETFDB.com

SOCL Key Holdings

GlobalXETFs.com

SOCL ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

