sankai

U.S. Gold Corp. Remains on a Sell List in Anticipation of Lower Gold Prices

Since peaking at $7.08 on April 4, the share price of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) - a gold exploration and development company based in Elko, Nevada - is down ≈ 40% as the gold rally faltered on abated fears of a banking crisis.

Despite being priced much more affordably than a few weeks ago, U.S. Gold Corp. shares may still fall, and not even a little, according to this analysis. There is still room for lower prices and headwinds to drag shares lower will not be lacking. The short-term development of the precious metal does not give hope for higher prices than the current ones, on the contrary.

As such, investors should consider continuing to sell U.S. Gold Corp. shares, as there is a significant chance that the stock price has not yet bottomed out.

Trading Economics global macro models and analyst estimates are consistent with the vision of lower gold prices over the next few months.

According to Trading Economics, analysts expect the price per ounce of gold to fall ≈ 11% in a year from $1,996.15 per ounce as of this writing.

What could happen to the stock price of U.S. Gold Corp. if the price of the yellow metal falls as expected is described below.

Based on the chart below, which also indicates that there is a positive correlation between U.S. Gold Corp. shares and Gold Futures - Jun 2023 (GCM3), a benchmark for the precious metal, USAU shares should track every movement in the price of gold, including the next ones set negative as the metal is on the way down.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additionally, U.S. Gold Corp. has a high beta gold of 2.61x according to a linear model based on the last 52 weekly price changes of USAU, which is the Output (or dependent variable), and Gold Futures - Jun 2023, which is the input (or independent variable).

This means that USAU's stock price is highly exposed to gold price action and could potentially fall $2.61, which is a lot if gold prices fall $1 an ounce.

U.S. Gold Corp. is also engaged in the exploration for copper and silver, but gold is the primary commodity driving mineral activities in the Nevada explorer's portfolio. The company has mining interests in some properties which may attract the attention of a major gold producer.

These projects are now being studied by mining exploration experts to assess the feasibility of future precious metal production activities and the possibility of further mine expansion. In addition to a base case scenario, the company's gold exploration experts have provided further estimates related to various price levels at which gold could potentially be traded in the market.

Each scenario includes parameters such as a higher internal rate of return [IRR], an average estimate of how much return the project could generate, a net present value [NPV], a discounted value of the future cash flows the mine will generate, and the payback period, which is the time it takes to recoup the capital originally invested. IRR and NPV increase as gold prices rise and vice versa. The repayment period becomes shorter if the gold price is assumed to be higher and vice versa.

Because U.S. Gold Corp. is holding these gold-backed valuations, its shares are of course bound to reflect any sentiment in the yellow metal market, whether bullish or bearish.

The Projects of U.S. Gold Corp.

The following are U.S. Gold Corp.'s projects.

In the State of Wyoming, USAU owns a 100% interest in a project for future gold production in Laramie County. The project is called the CK Gold Project and consists of a series of mining leases associated with other mineral rights covering 1,120 acres.

The CK Gold Project has a 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] that considers a model for future gold production, but not only actually. The mine can also produce copper, but while gold should generate over 70% of total sales, the red metal should contribute no more than 30%.

USAU is finalizing a Feasibility Study [FS] that will provide a more reliable assessment of the project upon its release, scheduled to take place sometime in Q3 2023, but until then, the audience must trust the baseline scenario that emerges from the PFS.

The 2021 PFS shows the CK Gold Project mining 108,500 gold equivalent ounces annually over 10 years of operation and the metal production being mined at an all-in cost [AISC] of $800 per ounce. The document notes that the CK Gold Project hosts 1.44 million gold equivalent ounces in proven and probable reserves.

The base case scenario assumes a gold price of $1,625 per ounce, which is conservative based on a 5-year average of $1,645/ounce in the gold futures market. A price of $3.25 per pound is assumed for copper.

After taxes are paid, the project has an NPV of $265.7 million, a high IRR of 33.7%, and a payback period of 2.2 years, meaning the initial investment of $222 million should be recovered in a bit more than 2 years.

The following screenshot from the US Gold Investor Presentation April 2023 illustrates other scenarios in addition to the base case:

Source: US Gold Investor Presentation April 2023 pdf

In the state of Nevada, USAU has an interest in another project called Keystone, which is located in the Eureka District and consists of 650 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 20 square miles.

In-depth experts on the gold mining districts place Keystone in the gold-bearing region of the Cortez Trend, which is believed to be producing the yellow metal at a rate of nearly one million ounces each year.

In this area, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) - an established force in the North American gold mining industry and benchmark for other operators - has an interest in the potential exploitation of approximately 45 million ounces of gold to be completed over the years.

USAU's Keystone may be mineralogically similar to Barrick's assets, which should theoretically imply similar business prospects.

In Lemhi County, Idaho, USAU has the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented vein mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres.

Challis Gold has 43-101 compliant technical information indicating the presence of a gold resource of approximately 313,825 ounces grading 1.22 grams of metal per tonne of mineral and a low strip ratio, but the estimate is out of date.

Last year November, USAU sold the Maggie Creek Project on the Carlin Trend, a premier mineral trend in the world, to Nevada Gold Mines for a total consolidation of $2.75 million plus 0.5% Net Smelter Return [NSR].

A look at the share structure as of April 1, 2023, shows that USAU has issued 8,369,883 common shares outstanding, 2,018,949 warrants and 198,060 options.

On January 31, 2023, the gold explorer had $5.28 million in cash and a debt of approximately $46,000 ($46k).

The Stock Valuation

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. were trading at $4.31 per piece as of this writing for a market cap of $40.06 million.

As the below chart also illustrates, shares are trading slightly below the 100-day simple moving average of $4.60 and slightly below the 50-day simple moving average of $4.57. Shares are slightly above the 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 52-week range is $3.50 to $7.48, and the current share price is below the middle point of $5.49 of the interval.

Analysis of the 14-day relative strength indicator at 43.73 suggests that shares still have plenty of room to trade well below current levels should gold prices downtrend as expected.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company does not sell gold or other metals such as copper, so this stock can only be valued in terms of the price-to-book value ratio versus the industry median.

U.S. Gold Corp. has a price-to-book ratio of 1.90x while the industry median is 1.72x, suggesting that U.S. Gold Corp. shares are still not fairly valued despite falling 40% over the past month.

Turning to the main negative driver for gold prices, which could also apply to U.S. Gold Corp. shares due to the strong beta-gold relationship highlighted above, the potential for a long period of elevated rates threatens the market value of this position going forward.

Rising interest rates do not favor gold because investing in the commodity does not yield returns like bonds and fixed-income assets do. So rising interest rates are driving investment demand back toward bonds and away from gold as investors perceive the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal versus fixed income as having increased.

On May 3, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce another 25-basis point hike in interest rates with a 91.2% probability, bringing the target to 5-5.25% for federal funds. The US Federal Reserve is aggressively tightening monetary policy and raising interest rates to curb inflation, which is galloping at 5% a year, instead of being closer to 2% over the medium term.

Not so much because of the gap, but more because of the stubborn persistence of robust labor market conditions and core inflation, the Federal Reserve could keep rates higher for some time after the next rate hike on May 3.

There is a strong possibility of a recession that would bring out gold's safe-haven properties, but that shouldn't happen until late 2023.

Signs of a slight slowdown in the economy, according to last week's initial estimate of the US economic growth rate for the first quarter of 2023, are offset by robust labor market conditions, with strategic industrial areas in Dallas and Chicago providing a strong telling sample.

Resilient working conditions support consumption and put upward pressure on the prices of goods and services, which is the goal of a hawkish interest rate stance.

Craig Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said: "So far the Fed seems focused on its inflation-reduction targets, which suggests that interest rates may remain elevated, at least in the near-term.", Trading Economics reported.

Inflation remains stubbornly high as the core US personal consumption spending index rose an annualized 4.9% in the first quarter of 2023, up from 4.4% in the previous period. The index, which excludes food and energy, is closely monitored by the Fed.

Selling shares of U.S. Gold Corp. carries the risk that the stock will rise rapidly instead of falling further as this analysis expects. The odds of this scenario gain momentum as the recession event approaches.

Some setbacks in the cycle will not materialize until late 2023, and before that, resilient labor markets and stubborn core inflation are stoking expectations of further rate hikes, which gold doesn't like.

Conclusion

Safe-haven gold saw its prices soar madly on fears of a US banking crisis, generating strong tailwinds that propelled U.S. Gold Corp.'s share price to a high on April 4.

Since then, shares of this US gold explorer and developer have fallen dramatically as the gold rally stalled on easing fears of a banking crisis.

A recession, which economists don't expect before late 2023, could potentially lead to another sharp rise in U.S. Gold Corp. shares as this stock is very volatile compared to changes in the price of gold.

The latter relationship is measured by a high gold beta, as a small change in the price of gold will result in a significant change in investor assessment of USAU's US gold projects. Specifically with regard to the CK Gold Project in Wyoming as this holds a PFS with estimates of IRR, NPV and Payback which are gold price case sensitive.

However, ahead of an economic recession, stubborn core inflation and resilient labor market conditions will fuel expectations that interest rates will remain elevated in the medium term, potentially contributing to downward pressure on gold and U.S. Gold Corp.'s shares as well.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.