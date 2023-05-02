Edwin Tan

Introduction

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX.UN:CA) is a diversified REIT that owns 134 properties with a $4.6 Billion Gross Value. Properties consist of industrial, office and retail space in North America. 56% of GLA and 60% of NOI comes from the USA while the remainder comes from Canada. Although industrial space accounts for most of the GLA it only accounted for 31% of NOI whereas office space accounted for 48% of NOI.

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation (Artis REIT) Q4 2022 Investor Presentation (Artis REIT)

Although the REIT has significant office space exposure it caught my interest because it trades at almost the same valuation as Allied Properties REIT (AP.UN:CA) yet Allied is a pure-play office REIT and Artis has 32% exposure to the much more desirable industrial space where demand has been soaring in North America and 18% exposure to the not as desirable retail space.

Data by YCharts

Although I do have my reservations about office space in the current environment, a 40% discount to NAV for a diversified REIT with a 9% yield does look enticing.

Investment Thesis

In March 2021, the REIT began a "Business Transformation Plan" which has three goals to enhance unit holder value. The first goal is to strengthen the balance sheet through accretive dispositions, unit repurchases and debt reduction. The REIT has unlocked value through the monetization of certain assets, including most of its industrial assets in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario and the Twin Cities Area, Minnesota, and the REIT's remaining office properties in Calgary, Alberta. The REIT has sold 48 industrial properties, 11 office properties, six retail properties and a portion of a retail property. The REIT also repurchased 387,068 units at a weighted-average price of $8.94 under the term which was up to 50% below NAV.

The second goal of the Business Transformation Plan is driving organic growth through identifying operational efficiencies, increasing occupancy and in-place rents, and the completion of new development projects.

The third goal of the Business Transformation Plan is to focus on value investing, which involves redeploying capital into new investments including undervalued publicly traded real estate securities and any other real estate investment opportunities. In Q1 of 2022, Artis acquired 32.64% of Iris Acquisition II LP ("Iris") for $112 Million, an entity formed to acquire the outstanding units of Cominar, and $100,000 of junior preferred units that carry a rate of return of 18.0% per annum.

In December 2022, Artis acquired a 14% ownership position in Dream Office REIT (D.UN:CA) and a 9% interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCR.UN:CA).

2022 FYE results showed some signs of success as occupancy was stable at 90.1%, increasing from 89.4% at December 31, 2021. In 2022, 982,778 square feet of new leases and 1,456,537 square feet of renewals commenced. These renewals were negotiated at a weighted-average rental increase of 4.9% which assisted in same property NOI increasing 5.9% YoY. The strong U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar as the average exchange rate of 1.3017 in 2022, compared to 1.2537 in 2021 also helped NOI. The impact of each is difficult to isolate, but the latter may be less likely to help in 2022. FFO and AFFO were essentially flat.

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

When looking under the hood at occupancy and renewals on office space, these numbers have not been half bad since 2021 with occupancy at 86%-88% and flat but sometimes even positive leasing renewal spreads in some quarters. In fact the portfolio is not terrible either with ~7% of the tenant mix being government agencies and ~9% being investment grade telecom giants such as AT&T (T) and Bell MTS (BCE). The weighted average lease term is fairly high at 7.3 years.

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT) 2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

There is little doubt that rising interest rates will inflict some pain in fiscal 2023. Interest expense was 76% YoY in Q4 2022 relative to Q4 2021 as interest on the credit facilities almost tripled. Artis is more exposed to rising rates than any REIT I've seen with $900MM in variable rate debt on its credit facilities and 65% of mortgage debt up for renewal in 2023. These rates are on a rapid upward trajectory until 2025 before they start to come down again. Looking out to 2023, year over year interest expenses could rise at least 30%. Leverage is not exactly low either with debt-to-EBITDA at 8.3x and debt-GBV at ~49% but this is still better that Allied Properties with debt-to-EBITDA being over 9x.

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT) Q4 2022 Investor Presentation (Artis REIT)

On February 4, 2022, the REIT repaid $100,000 of the $200,000 non-revolving credit facility that matured on that date and entered into an amended agreement for the remaining balance of $100,000 with a maturity date of February 6, 2023. On May 31, June 27, August 8, and December 1, 2022, the REIT entered into amended agreements for the other two unsecured nonrevolving term credit facilities in the aggregate amount of $300,000 with the maturity dates extended to December 1, 2022 and July 18, 2023. On December 1, 2022, the REIT entered into an amended agreement to repay $50,000 of the $150,000 nonrevolving credit facility that matured on that date and extend the maturity dates of the remaining balance. A further repayment of $50,000 was made on December 30, 2022 with the remaining $50,000 maturing on February 1, 2023. Refer to Subsequent Events section of the MD&A for further amended agreements subsequent to December 31, 2022. Source: 2022 MD&A

Management has also confirmed that of the $540 Million of mortgage debt that is up for renewal in 2023, 28% of it is confirmed to be extended, 22% will be paid off with disposition proceeds and 50% will be renewed. This debt looks less intimating when we consider the non-mortgage (property level) debt is modest in relation to total estimated fair value of the portfolio. Secured mortgages and loans only make up ~19% of GBV and there is $2.0 Billion in unencumbered assets which could be sold to pay down debt. In fact, at 2022 FYE there was $336 Million in properties held for sale with six industrial properties in the Twin Cities and one in Saskatchewan that are held for sale with conditional sales agreements.

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation (Artis REIT) 2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

Unfortunately rising interest rates have resulted in modest loss on sales of these properties.

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

Verdict

I'd prefer Artis buy back its own cheap stock rather than that of other REITs such as Dream Office given its exposure to industrial space which has been on a rally with no end in sight. I certainly support Artis's strategy of asset dispositions followed by accretive share buybacks and accretive asset acquisitions, and even buying publicly traded REITs below NAV as this should result in an increase in its own NAV as value gets unlocked, even if it has to sell current properties at a slight loss.

Data by YCharts

Determining the payout ratio for 2023 is difficult with all the dispositions and the lower asset base combined with the share buybacks but the Q4 2022 payout AFFO payout ratio was 78% which is a more conservative measure as it deducts the massive leasing cost reserves which run at $31 Million a year. The payout ratio is up from 55% in Q2 of 2022 showing that rising rates are impacting the payout ratio. I am comfortable with the dividend coverage at current rates but greater rate hikes even in the 50 bps range could put the dividend coverage in question and put the brakes on their Business Transformation Plan.