Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Artis REIT: Priced For Impending Doom

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • Artis trades at 40% of NAV which is where Allied Properties trades (a pure-play office REIT).
  • Management has made moves that improve unitholder value but major challenges lie ahead with rising rates.
  • The dividend is well covered but further rate hikes put the dividend in jeopardy.

drone point of view business person talking on roof top garden outside office building

Edwin Tan

Introduction

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX.UN:CA) is a diversified REIT that owns 134 properties with a $4.6 Billion Gross Value. Properties consist of industrial, office and retail space in North America. 56% of GLA and 60% of NOI comes from the USA

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation (Artis REIT)

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation (Artis REIT)

Chart
Data by YCharts

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation (Artis REIT)

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation (Artis REIT)

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

2022 Annual Report

2022 Annual Report (Artis REIT)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.17K Followers
I am always on the lookout for businesses that have a strong cash generating ability and a strong enough competitive advantage that I can be sure they will be around for the next decade, and at a price where I can be as sure as possible that I can achieve at least 15 percent annualized returns, or else companies whose price is deeply discounted from their asset base as long as its highly marketable. Im not one to shy away from takeover targets, provided the target still has a strong business that I would be okay with owning it even if the takeover did not go through. Since I began investing on my own 3 years ago I have achieved an annualized time weighted return of about 16 percent, and plan to continue to beat that hurdle as I learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in AX.UN:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.