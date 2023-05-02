3 Dividend Aristocrats To Help Beat Stagflation

hamzaturkkol

When it comes to Dividend Stocks, some of the most consistent dividend payers on the planet are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings.

A Dividend Aristocrat is public company within the S&P 500 that has increased their dividend for 25 consecutive years or more

is public company within the S&P 500 that has increased their dividend for 25 consecutive A Dividend King is a company that has increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years or more

25 years is a long time and we have seen a lot of different economic cycles in the span of 25 years, however, these types of companies (Dividend Aristocrats & Dividend Kings) have still found a way to increase their dividend.

Today, I am going to go through three Dividend Aristocrats that maintain a strong business model, robust free cash flow, and they all look cheap in terms of valuation.

3 Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend Aristocrat #1 - Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

The company has a market cap of $192 Billion and over the past 12 months, the stock is down 2%.

The company has products that fall within all of these areas:

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Diagnostics

Nutrition

Medicines

Some of their popular products include:

Similac

PediaSure

Pedialyte

ZonePerfect

Freestyle Libre

Glucerna

Abbott Labs is well-known for its relationship to a dividend favorite. Back in 2013, ABT spun off its branded pharmaceutical business into a separate company, which is now known as AbbVie (ABBV). I covered AbbVie's Q1 earnings results just last week in an article found here.

In 2022, ABT saw worldwide sales of $43.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.34 per share. Sales were up 1.3% on a reported basis and up 6.4% on an organic basis. The fastest growing segments in 2022 were established pharmaceuticals and medical devices, two sectors that grew over 10% on an organic basis. Organic basis calculates growth excluding foreign currency.

ABT recently reported their Q1 earnings that investors cheered as revenue came in at $9.7 billion and adjusted EPS was $1.03 per share. The company beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

During the Q1 earnings release, management reaffirmed their 2023 EPS guidance, which is as follows:

Adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, which would be a decline of 17% from 2022.

Sales for the new year are expected to be in the high single digits, excluding any COVID related sales. On the year, management expects $2 billion in COVID-related testing sales.

The decline in EPS is primarily related to the pandemic sales winding down, which reached a peak of $8.4 billion at one point. Management now is expecting $2 billion in pandemic related sales. The company delivered nearly three billion COVID tests during the pandemic years.

One of the companies' fastest growing products is their market leading glucose monitoring system FreeStyle Libre, which I saw 25% growth in the most recent quarter, generating $1.2 billion over the period. In March, FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system received U.S. FDA clearance for integration with automated insulin delivery systems. Abbott is partnering with leading insulin pump manufacturers to integrate their systems with FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 as soon as possible.

In February, the company announced its 397th consecutive quarterly dividend, which coincided with an 8.5% dividend increase. The company has now increased their dividend for 51 consecutive years, not only making them a dividend aristocrat, but also a dividend king.

The company currently has a dividend yield of 1.85% and over the past five years, they have increased their dividend an average of 12.45% per year.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of valuation, shares of ABT currently trade at a 2023 earnings multiple of 25x. Over the past five years, shares have traded closer to an average of 26.3x.

Shares look interesting here as you get a nice valuation, but you also get a dividend growing around 12% per year. In addition, healthcare is a great place to invest in periods of stagflation, as it is a sector where returns can still be found.

Fast Graphs

The average 12-month price target amongst analysts right now is $123, which is nearly 11% higher from today’s share price.

Tipranks

Dividend Aristocrat #2 - Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies is the second largest home improvement retailer in the US behind the likes of Home Depot (HD). The company currently has a market cap of $124 billion. Over the past 12 months, shares have eked out a 2% gain.

Seeking Alpha

In 2018 is when Lowe's hired their current CEO, Marvin Ellison. It seems like since that day Mr. Ellison took the CEO reins, the company has been making great strides. Some of those changes revolved around:

Store layout

Number of SKUs

Execution

Efficiency (changing POS)

Greater focus on Pro Customers (which has grown double digits in the past year)

As I stated, Marvin Ellison became the CEO in mid 2018, since then, here is a look at the Revenue growth for Lowe's:

2018: $68.6 Billion

2019: $71.3 Billion

2020: $72.1 Billion

2021: $89.6 Billion

2022: $96.3 Billion

2023: $97.1 Billion

Lowe’s has treaded water nicely considering the real estate market has been slow with interest rates rising and a weakening consumer. Much of the real estate declines seem priced into the stock considering the low valuation.

First, let's look at the dividend, something the company has increased for nearly 60 years, actually making them not only a dividend aristocrat but another Dividend King. LOW shares currently pay a dividend yield of 2.0% with a low payout ratio below 30%. The board of directors has increased the dividend for roughly 60 CONSECUTIVE years. Not only are they increasing the dividend consistently, but lately they have been doing it at a fast pace, with the stock have a five year dividend growth rate of 20%.

Seeking Alpha

Turning to valuation, analysts are looking for 2023 EPS of $13.80, which equates to a 2023 earnings multiple of 15.0x. Over the past five years, LOW stock has averaged an earnings multiple of 19.2x.

Fast Graphs

In terms of analyst price targets, they have an average 12-month price target of $232, implying 12% upside from current levels.

Tipranks

Dividend Aristocrat #3 - Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil is a Texas-based energy company founded in 1870, a company that has found themselves in the political crossfires. The company currently has a market cap of $478 billion with the stock up 32% over the past 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

The 32% gain is quite impressive, but for much of the past decade, shares of XOM had been range bound between $70 and $80 per share, but during the pandemic the stock got crushed and fell all the way down to $30. This shows the true resurgence of this proud oil company.

In 2022, Exxon Mobil saw its best-ever annual refining throughput in North America and the highest globally since 2012. As you are likely aware, 2022 was a huge year for the energy sector and Exxon Mobil was no different as shares climbed over 70% during the calendar year.

Exxon Mobil explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally, so you get global exposure. The company operates within four segments:

Upstream

Energy Products

Chemical Products

Specialty Products

The company recently reported their Q1 earnings results which saw net income double to $11.4 billion from revenues of $86.6 billion. The company beat on the bottom line but missed on the top, as analysts were looking for revenues of $90 billion.

Exxon of late has been a cash flow machine. Cash increased by $22.9 billion in 2022 with free cash flow of $62.1 billion. Shareholder distributions were $29.8 billion, including $14.9 billion in dividends and $14.9 billion of share buybacks. As of Q1, XOM had $32.7 billion in cash on hand.

Speaking of share buybacks, the company also increased and extended its share-buyback program with up to $35 billion of cumulative share repurchases in 2023-2024.

Looking at the dividend, Exxon pays a 3.1% dividend yield which is well covered by a low payout ratio of 24%. XOM has seen its dividend increase for 41 consecutive years, making them a dividend aristocrat.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of valuation, analysts are looking for adj EPS to drop to $10.23 in 2023, which equates to a forward earnings multiple of 11.2x. Over the past five years, XOM shares have traded closer to 16x and over the past decade, closer to 18x.

Fast Graphs

Analysts rate the stock a MODERATE BUY with a 12-month price target of $130, roughly 14% higher than the current price.

Tipranks

Investor Takeaway

As you can see, all three of these stocks have a great track record of paying growing dividends year in and year out. They all have the ability to outperform in a slowing economy, plus investors have the growing dividend to fall back on.

The other thing to note about all three of these stocks, outside of their intriguing valuation is the fact that all three have credit ratings of BBB+ or higher, which is valuable when the greater economy is slowing.

Let me know down in the comments section which of these three stocks you like BEST.