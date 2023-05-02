Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023
DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023

Corporate Participants

Edna Koh - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications

Chng Sok Hui - Chief Financial Officer

Piyush Gupta - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chanyaporn Chanjaroen - BQ Prime

Goola Warden - The Edge

Edna Koh

Good morning and welcome to DBS First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Media Briefing. Joining us on the line today we have our CEO Piyush Gupta, and CFO Chng Sok Hui. To start Sok Hui will take us through the first quarter highlights followed by Piyush who will give additional color on the quarter and [indiscernible].

We will be sticking to presentations slides and will be found in our DBS Investor Relations website. Following that, we will open the call for Q&A.

So without further ado, Sok Hui, please.

Chng Sok Hui

Thanks, Edna. Good morning, everyone.

We will start on Slide 2, for those who have a deck in front of you. We achieved another record performance in the first quarter. Net profit grew 43% from a year ago to 2.57 billion. Return on equity reached a new high of 18.6%, more than a percentage point above the previous record of 17.2% in the previous quarter.

Total income increased 34% to 4.94 billion from a 66-basis point improvement in net interest margin as well as healthy business momentum. Loans grew 3% of fee income trend improved. Commercial book total income rose 44% to 4.67 billion, while Treasury markets trading income normalized to 269 million in line with our guidance of 1.1 billion of trading income per year.

The cost to income ratio improved 7 percentage points from a year ago to 38%. Asset quality was healthy, specific allowances were 6 basis points of loans. General allowances of 99 million

