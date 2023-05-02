Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PPL Corp.: Strategic Repositioning Fostering Growth

May 02, 2023 6:03 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)
Francesco Infusino
Summary

  • PPL's previous quarterly earnings were strong in regards to revenues and down on EPS due to restructuring.
  • Adjusting for dividends, the company has maintained performance with the S&P 500.
  • Recent restructuring provided the necessary FCF to expand in the USA, raise the dividend, and upgrade current systems.
  • Assuming my DCF assumptions, PPL is currently overvalued resulting in a hold rating.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has exemplified strong and consistent growth throughout the past few decades. With their recent restructuring program taking effect in the USA, and solid dividend yield, I rate the stock as a hold due to their slight overvaluation

PPL key segments

2022 Annual Report

PPL share price performance

Seeking Alpha

PPL shares outstanding annual

PPL Shares Outstanding Annual (Trading View)

PPL compared to S&P 500

PPL Compared to S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

PPL capital plan

Investor Presentation

PPL EPS and Dividend Increase

Investor Presentation

Analyst consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Equity Model DCF Assumptions

5Y Equity Model DCF Assumptions (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

