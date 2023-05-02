Charles Olu-Alabi

Thesis

On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is a relatively new company in a highly competitive market. Their IPO timing was quite good as they were able to take advantage of high valuations on the stock market and were therefore able to get a very premium price, in my opinion. High-growth companies were very popular in that environment, but as the environment changed, the stock lost almost half its value over the next year and has now recovered to a price close to its IPO price.

But even now, almost one and a half years later, the share price is very expensive, despite the strong growth over the period. So I would argue that this is not the right time to build a new position in this company, as there are many arguments against it, which I will talk about in the next few chapters.

Analysis

Anyone who has seen the FY22 results can see that last year was very successful from a revenue growth perspective alone. A year-on-year growth rate of 68.7% and a revenue of 1 billion is always a great achievement. And all this in a very competitive market.

There is no doubt that On is a company with a high quality product and a bright future. But that does not make it a good investment, because the price you pay is also extremely important. And I am the type of investor who has no problem paying for quality, but at the current valuation ON is even too expensive for my taste.

Seeking Alpha Charts Tab

Even compared to rivals such as Nike (NKE), which itself trades at a premium, ON stands out. It has an EV / EBIT of more than 100. And that is a ridiculous valuation, even for a company that could grow at strong double-digit rates over the next few years.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

I could understand if ON had really strong returns on capital to perhaps justify this valuation a bit, but their ROC is in the low double digits. Granted, it is a short time frame and they could achieve very strong ROC in the future, but at the moment nobody can say for sure that they will because the future is uncertain and nobody has a crystal ball.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

ON has really strong gross margins, where they are about 100 points ahead of their competitors, but at the moment they are not able to capitalize on that in terms of net profit margin. They also have more costs because of their growth ambitions and could probably improve on that. But again, we have to wait a couple of quarters to see improvements and whether they are sustainable.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

Multiples are probably going to adjust in the future as the high growth rate is likely to lead the way. However, if they fail to keep up with the desired growth rates, or if there are some unfortunate circumstances, there is not much of a safety net and the share price could fall by 50%. A P/E ratio of over 160 is always a big risk, and even small mistakes can be costly.

And there is little room for error with a company that has only CHF 371 million in cash + equivalents, but CHF 160 million in debt and a negative FCF of CHF 281 million. If they do not improve their FCF, they could be forced to raise new capital in a year or a year and a half. And that would most likely dilute shareholders.

The build-up in inventories, which they tried to explain by saying that they expected to strengthen their inventory position due to high demand in Q1, is also something to keep an eye on.

And they are in a very competitive market with competitors that have strong free cash flows that they could use for R&D and marketing. And I think marketing is one of the key ingredients of Nike's success. They have really understood how to do that in this market. A lot of things in this market that are touted as new breakthrough technologies are often nothing more than clever marketing.

I believe that part of ON's high valuation is due to its target customer base. They appeal mainly to men in their 40s who have high income jobs. And there is a lot of overlap with people who invest in equities. They are also mostly over 40 and have high income jobs. So I would argue that these people overestimate the real value of ON relative to the market as a whole. They see all the people in their bubble wearing ON shoes because it is in fashion there at the moment. But this was the same mistake that caused Peloton's (PTON) share price to rise too high and then fall really hard. The same people thought the product was bigger than it was, just because people around them were using it.

Due to the look of the shoes, I cannot see them becoming mainstream, as they look rather awkward and are a bit expensive. But I think they have a couple of quarters of big growth in their customer base ahead of them.

Author

If we take the diluted EPS of $0.20 and look at what is priced into the shares, we can see that they need to grow EPS by 32% over the next 10 years to justify that share price. And that is something that only a handful of companies will achieve over the next 10 years. It is not impossible, but it would require a lot of growth in China and a lot of market share taken away from the established players.

Conclusion

ON has its target groups and they will certainly increase sales in the future. However, this does not justify the high share price. At this valuation, this is a highly speculative bet with almost no margin of safety. Any mistake by the company could lead to a sharp fall in market capitalization.

And even in the long term, the high valuation is a major drag on future returns, so an entry price below $20 would be much more appropriate.