Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

XSVM: Works Great With A Crystal Ball

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • The XSVM ETF selects stocks that score well on both 'Value' and 'Momentum' factors.
  • While returns have been good, it is mostly driven by an exceptional 2021. I fear the ETF's outperformance from 2021 is not repeatable.
  • 'Value' and 'Momentum' factors can and often contradict each other, especially when 'Growth' stocks are leading the markets.
  • Unless investors know a priori whether 'Value' and 'Momentum' will align, I believe they are better served investing in broad index funds without factor tilts.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) selects stocks that score well on both 'Value' and 'Momentum' metrics.

While the XSVM ETF had an exceptional 2021, I fear the performance may not be repeatable as 'Value' and 'Momentum' are often contradictory

XSVM sector allocation

Figure 1 - XSVM sector allocation (invesco.com)

XSVM top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - XSVM top 10 holdings (invesco.com)

XSVM distribution yield

Figure 3 - XSVM distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

XSVM historical returns

Figure 4 - XSVM historical returns (morningstar.com)

VIOO historical returns

Figure 5 - VIOO historical returns (morningstar.com)

XSVM is much more volatile

Figure 6 - XSVM is much more volatile (morningstar.com)

XSVM annual returns

Figure 7 - XSVM annual returns (morningstar.com)

VIOO annual returns

Figure 8 - VIOO annual returns (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.88K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.