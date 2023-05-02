michaelquirk

The AWS Investment Thesis Is Still Robust - Only If Investors Accept Lower Margins

In our previous article here, we posited that Amazon's (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS Cloud remained a silver lining, despite the elongated sales cycle. In addition, the e-commerce giant continued to post excellent top-line growth with normalizing operating income, suggesting a potential turnabout soon.

For now, that investment thesis has been proven true. AMZN reported a double beat in its recent FQ1'23 earnings call, temporarily boosting its stock prices before normalizing after hours. It records revenues of $127.4B (-14.6% QoQ/ +9.4% YoY) and GAAP EPS of $0.31 (+933% QoQ/ +181.5% YoY), suggesting the successful efforts of its cost optimization thus far.

Part of this may also be attributed to the moderation in the e-commerce giant's operating expenses to $122.58B in FQ1'23 (-16.3% QoQ/ +8.6% YoY), compared to $112.77B in FQ1'22 (-4.9% QoQ/ +13.1% YoY).

Therefore, assuming a similar cadence, we may see AMZN record improved operating incomes and margins ahead, compared to the $4.8B (+75.8% QoQ/ +31.1% YoY) and 3.7% (+1.9 points QoQ/ +0.5 YoY) reported in the latest quarter.

We are already looking at hints of optimism in the management's guidance of FQ2'23 revenues of up to $133B (+4.3% QoQ/ +9.7% YoY) and operating income of up to $5.5B (+14.5% QoQ/ +66.1% YoY), suggesting operating margins of up to 4.1% (+0.4 points QoQ/ +1.4 YoY).

While there is still a big distance to the FY2019 operating margins of 5.2%, AMZN seems determined enough to make that a reality. For one, its number of employees has declined drastically to 1.46M by FQ1'23 (-5.1% QoQ/ -9.8% YoY), similarly triggering the moderation in its Stock-Based Compensation [SBC] expenses to $4.74B (-15.3% QoQ).

The layoffs have yet to end as well, with the e-commerce giant still trimming headcounts in the Studios/ Prime Video groups and the AWS group, on top of winding down the Halo fitness tracker/ services, charging for its previously free return policy, reducing SBC expenses, amongst others announced YTD.

As a result, we are cautiously confident that AMZN may continue to unlock cost savings and value during the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, with market analysts already bullishly projecting adj EPS of $1.44 for FY2023 and a further expansion to $3.55 by FY2025. These numbers are stellar indeed, against the $1.15 reported in FY2019 and $3.24 in FY2021.

AMZN Stock Price Movement Before & After FQ1'23 Earnings Call

Trading View

However, the AMZN stock has also lost most of its +12.1% gains by the end of the call, attributed to the CFO's pessimistic commentary on cloud spending in FQ2'23.

Despite only accounting for 15.5% (+2.3 points YoY)/ $80.1B (+29% YoY) of its revenues in FY2022 and 16.7% (+0.9 points YoY) /$21.4B (+16% YoY) in FQ1'23, AWS was the primary reason why the company had been vaguely profitable for the past few quarters.

The segment reported stellar operating incomes of $22.8B (+23.2% YoY) in the last fiscal year and $5.1B (-2.1% QoQ / -21.5% YoY) in the latest quarter, against the AMZN's total operating income of $12.2B and $4.8B, respectively.

Given the critical role that AWS has played thus far, it is unsurprising that Mr. Market has turned pessimistic, since these optimization efforts have also impacted the segment's operating margins to 23.8% (-0.5 points QoQ / -11.5 YoY) in FQ1'23, against the 28.4% (-1.3 points YoY) reported in FY2022.

This cadence is likely attributed to AMZN lowering prices to retain existing and/ or attract new consumers, a trick that we similarly witness with Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), resulting in the latter's margin compression.

On the one hand, this strategy has boosted the AWS backlog to $122B in the latest quarter (+10.5% QoQ/ +37.2% YoY). On the other hand, the market optimization has yet to bottom, attributed to the CFO's guidance of lower revenue growth rates by -5% in April 2023, potentially triggering further margin headwinds for AMZN in the near term.

Interestingly, the same "price cuts" were not experienced by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), with Intelligent Cloud/ Azure revenues of $22.08B (+2.6% QoQ/ +16.3% YoY) in the latest quarter, delivering operating margins of 42.8% (+1.5 points QoQ/ -1.4 YoY).

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud also delivered stellar revenues of $7.45B (+1.9% QoQ/ +28% YoY), while also finally reporting profitability with an operating margin of 2.5% in FQ1'23 (+9 points QoQ/ +14.6 YoY), though with the latter attributed to new accounting methods.

While FQ1'23 numbers may not be reported yet, MSFT has been slowly but surely eroding AMZN's share in the global cloud market as well, with the former gaining to 23% by FQ4'22 (+2 points QoQ/ +5 YoY), with the latter declining to 33% (-1 point QoQ/ inline YoY), while GOOG remains stable.

Therefore, we can understand why the AMZN stock has been dramatically corrected as it has post-FQ1'23-earnings-call, especially given MSFT's massive success in the AI race and Azure thus far.

So, Is AMZN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMZN 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

Therefore, is AMZN a good buy here? Unlikely, since it may potentially retest its previous support levels at $100 in the near term, suggesting further volatility in the term.

Assuming that those levels are breached, we may see the stock further slide down to the March 2023 bottom of $90. Only then may interested investors add moderately, with the caveat that the exercise should match or lower their dollar cost averages.

Otherwise, with the Fed's next meeting nearing, we prefer to prudently rate the AMZN stock as a Hold here, attributed to the market analysts' projection of a 25 basis point hike then. Combined with the recent banking crisis and the failure of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), we believe more pessimism may be ahead, putting further downward pressure on the AMZN stock.