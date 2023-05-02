Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amazon: AWS Margin Compression May Not Be The Answer

May 02, 2023 6:57 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)4 Comments
Summary

  • AMZN seems to have taken the path of margin compression to grow its AWS revenues over the past few quarters, as TSLA has, impacting the profitability of its cash cow.
  • While FQ1'23 numbers and FQ2'23 guidance have exceeded expectations, it is unsurprising that Mr. Market has turned pessimistic, given the potential decline in AWS revenues by -5%.
  • The optimization efforts have also impacted AWS's operating margins to 23.8% (-0.5 points QoQ / -11.5 YoY) in FQ1'23, against the 28.4% (-1.3 points YoY) reported in FY2022.
  • The same cadence is not experienced by GOOG and MSFT, which continue to grow their cloud margins by QoQ and YoY.
  • Combined with the banking crisis and the Fed's upcoming meeting in May 2023, more volatility is unavoidable, in our view.

Cutting costs

michaelquirk

The AWS Investment Thesis Is Still Robust - Only If Investors Accept Lower Margins

In our previous article here, we posited that Amazon's (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS Cloud remained a silver lining, despite the elongated sales cycle. In addition, the e-commerce giant

AMZN Stock Price Movement Before & After FQ1'23 Earnings Call

Trading View

AMZN 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

Comments (4)

