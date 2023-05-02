Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vermilion Energy: Promising Market Outlook, Financials, And Risks

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • Due to higher demand from China, oil prices in the second half of 2023 can be higher than in the first half.
  • For the increasing exports of LNG from North America to the European Union and higher domestic consumption in the electricity sector, Henry Hub's natural gas prices can increase to $3/MMBtu.
  • In 2022, the company used its high amount of FCF to fund some strategic acquisitions and reduced its net debt level.
  • The improvement of VET’s interest coverage ratio indicates that the company can easily pay back interest on its outstanding debt and cover its obligations.

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

Introduction

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) faced challenges such as windfall tax and a milder winter in 2022, leading to a difficult period for investors. Despite this, the company performed well financially in the previous year. Although there was a decrease in free cash

Figure 1 - Energy prices

eia

VET's capital structure

Author's calculations

VET's leverage condition

Author's calculations

net debt to FFO

VET's presentation as of April 2023

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.3K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.