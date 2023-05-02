Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BUL: Don't Buy Pacer's Cash Cows Growth ETF

May 02, 2023 7:18 AM ETPacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)CALF, COWZ, SPGP, SPYG
Summary

  • BUL applies a free cash flow yield screen on 150 "pure growth" large- and mid-cap stocks. Fees are 0.60% and the ETF has $39 million in assets under management.
  • Unlike other Pacer Cash Cows ETFs, BUL is market-cap-weighted. However, it's also heavily concentrated with 84% of assets in its 25 holdings. The remaining 16% is allocated to 25 others.
  • An analysis of BUL's performance reveals its inconsistency. It ranked among the best growth ETFs in 2021 and 2022, but poorly against 30 peers in 2019, 2020, and 2023 YTD.
  • There is also a substantial earnings momentum issue with BUL's current portfolio. Energy stocks are underperforming YTD, have below-average EPS Revision Scores, and aren't producing significant earnings surprises this quarter.
  • There may be short-term opportunities that come up as certain sectors are favored. However, as a long-term play, there appear to be numerous other superior solutions. BUL is a sell.
Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

Investment Thesis

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) selects 50 large- and mid-cap growth stocks based on trailing free cash flow yields. Its value-style selection from a group of pre-screened growth stocks results in a uniquely concentrated fund

S&P Style Basket Factors

S&P Dow Jones Indices

BUL Fact Sheet - Selection Process

Pacer ETFs

Large and Mid-Cap Growth ETF Performance Rankings

The Sunday Investor

BUL Energy Holdings Seeking Alpha Factor Grades

Seeking Alpha

BUL Energy Holdings YTD Returns

Seeking Alpha

Pacer ETFs Semi-Annual Report - COWZ, CALF, BUL, Portfolio Turnover

Pacer ETFs Semi-Annual Report

BUL Top Ten Holdings

Pacer ETFs

BUL vs. SPGP vs. SPYG Sector Exposures

Morningstar

BUL vs. SPYG vs. SPGP Fundamentals By Company

The Sunday Investor

Q1 2023 Earnings Surprises By Sector

Yardeni Research

Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

