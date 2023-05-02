Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chegg: Speculative AI Turnaround Buy

May 02, 2023 7:29 AM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
781 Followers

Summary

  • Chegg has sold off 37.5% in after-market trading after disclosing that its business has been affected by ChatGPT.
  • Reviewing the details of this, however, we see that Chegg maintained good user retention and didn't see a wholesale loss of customers - only new user signs ups were affected.
  • Additionally, it is close to releasing its own AI product - and it is a company that is well-positioned to do so.
  • It is also trading very cheaply right now, particularly on a cash basis. This makes for an interesting, high-risk, tactical trading opportunity based on its new product.

Chegg.com Campus Takeover"s "Late Night with Chegg" - Austin

Sarah Kerver

Overview

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock got annihilated in after-hours trading after announcing that its business was being directly impacted by ChatGPT. Online homework help may not have been the first place investors were expecting a disruption by AI, but

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
781 Followers
Writer and investor. I cover the technology sector, with a particular focus on software and internet companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CHGG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.