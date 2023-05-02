Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bel Fuse Q1 Earnings: Great Results And Revised 2023 Outlook

May 02, 2023 7:35 AM ETBel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)
Summary

  • Bel Fuse Inc. has rewarded shareholders with 155.40% in returns over the last year against the backdrop of a sluggish economy through its diversified portfolio.
  • Bel Fuse has beat EPS expectations for the last eight consecutive quarters and has raised its full year outlook for 2023.
  • Cautious of the impact of economic downturn and geopolitical factors that impact its China-related business operations.

China and American flag flying together

c8501089/iStock via Getty Images

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB, BELFA) caught my attention late last year due to its place in the 5G space, diverse portfolio of high-margin solutions and solid and consistent fundamentals irrespective of the challenging

graph

Quarterly Earnings Surprise - Actual vs Consensus (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Segment overview (Investor presentation 2023)

table

Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022 (Belfuse.com)

table

Q1 2023 revenue and gross margin by segment re (Belfuse.com)

tables

Quant Valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

