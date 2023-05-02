Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Volvo Group: An All-Weather Company (Q1 2023 Earnings Review)

May 02, 2023 7:55 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY), VOLAF, VOLVF
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • No matter what happens, Volvo Group always has a strategy to protect its profits.
  • In the past year, restrictive order intake has helped its profitability.
  • Strong service growth, fueled by important tailwinds (aging fleets and pent-up demand), shows how the company can count on a steady stream of revenues down the road.

nuovo moderno escavatore compatto Volvo Ec27C

AdrianHancu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLAF; OTCPK:VLVLY) has been my favorite pick within the truck and bus manufacturing industry. It is time to look at the latest earnings report, to see if there is any reason to

Volvo Group stock, Volvo Trucks

Volvo Group 1Q 2023 Results Presentation

Volvo Group EV, Volvo Group stock

Volvo Group 1Q 2023 Results Presentation

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.09K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLVLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.