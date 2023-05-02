Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ABB Ltd: Valuation Is Not In Bargain Zone Yet

May 02, 2023 8:06 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)
Summary

  • The company's 1Q23 results exceeded expectations, with robust organic order expansion, an increase in FY23 growth guidance from 5% to 10%, and strong cash flow anticipated.
  • There are some minor concerns, such as leveling off growth rates in certain divisions and the need to normalize for easy comps in orders for robotics and automation.
  • The stock's valuation at 19x is not a bargain and appears to have already priced in the increased guidance.

Overview

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) offers electrification, motion and automation solutions. It caters mainly to commercial establishments like workshops and factories. ABB's equity narrative centers on the fact that the company's margins should keep growing thanks to its newly

Valuation

Own model

Valuation

Own model

I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

