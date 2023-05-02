Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sonida Senior Living: Lagging Peers, Is A Turnaround Likely?

May 02, 2023 8:43 AM ETSonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA)
Summary

  • Sonida Senior Living may be running into significant liquidity issues, announced at its last earnings.
  • This, despite potentially strong core operations, according to management.
  • Profit growth and return on equity has been drifting lower for several years, a hurdle to overcome.
  • Reiterate hold.

Senior hikers enjoying walk in autumn nature.

hobo_018/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

No change in the medium-term outlook for Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SNDA) in my best estimation. Since the last time SNDA was covered, the company's market value has fallen 47% over a 4-month

Data: TradingView

Data: Seeking Alpha, SNDA, see: "Peers"

U.S senior are bankruptcy filings since 2016

Data: Taken from GrantThornton, "Senior living sector slow to recover from COVID-19"

Data: Author, Refinitiv Eikon

Data: Author, SNDA 10-K's

Owner Earnings in $mm. (Data: Author, SNDA 10-K's)

Note: Market value is Market capitalization, measured in millions. (Data: Author, Seeking Alpha, SNDA 10-K's)

Data: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.79K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

