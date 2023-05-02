Georgijevic

Matterport, Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) is a spatial data company that specializes in creating immersive 3D models of real-world spaces. The company has faced some challenges recently, but it has also shown strong growth and innovation in its market. I believe Matterport is still a leading player in its market and can offer good returns in the short-term. Here are some of my thoughts.

Business updates

Matterport's latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with record revenue of $41 million, beating the company's own guidance and growing 52%. Subscription revenue continued to grow, reaching $19 million, up 17% from the previous quarter, and the number of subscribers increased to 701,000, up 39%. Additionally, spaces under management exceeded 9 million, up 37% year-over-year. Product revenue grew an impressive 107% year-over-year, while service revenue grew to $8 million, up 122% year-over-year. Notably, 50% of Q4 subscription revenue came from outside of real estate.

During the earnings call, the CEO revealed that enterprise demand remains robust as customers from various industries, such as manufacturing, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), and travel and hospitality, are increasingly turning to Matterport's digital twins for remote facilities management, saving companies measurable travel time and money while boosting productivity. The company also cited adoption examples such as Airbnb, John Deere, and Design Miami for its drive to enterprise space.

Matterport's ability to maintain revenue growth and establish new business relationships this quarter underscores the strong demand for its products, even amid the uncertainties and challenges of the macroeconomic environment. The company's sales team deserves credit for its success in adding new customers.

Data by YCharts

The Pro3 camera, introduced by Matterport in September, has been hailed by management as a true revolution in 3D capture for the built world with its cutting-edge LIDAR technology and advanced onboard software. Moreover, this product leads to a remarkable 51% increase in product revenue from the previous quarter.

Challenges on margins

I think MTTR has made great strides in expanding its business and increasing revenue through its product updates. However, one concern I have is the drop in non-GAAP gross margins, which fell from 48% to 36%. The management explained that this was primarily due to a write-down of the value of a portion of the Pro2 camera inventory and related materials. The demand for the Pro3 camera exceeded expectations and led to a reduction in demand for the Pro2 cameras, resulting in a need to decrease the value of the Pro2 inventory. However, I think the explanation doesn't seem entirely convincing. If MTTR's products truly are 10x better than the alternatives, they shouldn't need to significantly reduce prices even for older Pro2 cameras. This raises questions about the risks of MTTR products becoming obsolete quickly.

Uncertainties on long-term leadership in product innovation

MTTR is a leader in digital twin technology for real estate, especially in the residential sector. Their SaaS business has a strong presence in both residential and commercial real estate markets, where they offer the best scanning products and other services. They have also acquired VHT Studios, a company that provides real estate marketing services, to expand their reach and value proposition. MTTR has benefited from the first-mover advantage in this space, as well as the growing demand for 3D virtual tours and floor plans from home buyers and sellers.

However, in the long term, MTTR's future growth and profitability will depend on how well they can keep leading the product innovation front and they need continuous investment to maintain their competitive edge. In my opinion, Matterport's product is just marginally better than competitors on certain metrics such as speed, accuracy, clarity, etc. Their products are not fundamentally different or 10x better. Zip-NeRF from Google, a recent AI development in Computer vision, can stitch photos into home tour videos which looks very promising which could be huge threats to MTTR's model. And there will be more and more new innovations coming out in the future. Zip-NeRF is a new model developed by Google researchers that can create 3D images/video tours from photos faster and more efficiently. This technology could pose a serious challenge to MTTR's model, which also aims to create 3D scenes from photos. Moreover, Zip-NeRF is just one example of the many new innovations that are emerging in the field.

Competitive SMB market and Enterprise push

Matterport understands the competitive market for SMB customers, who are more susceptible to macro headwinds and become more cautious about buying new features or upgrades. They are also more price sensitive as they may leave Matterport and move to other cheaper competitors. Therefore, Matterport tries to push enterprise businesses to leverage their premium technologies.

Although MTTR has some good examples of integrations with museums, data centers and Airbnb, it still lacks strong business solutions for large clients. Its subscription revenue growth is not as explosive as expected. In Q4, they have only 17%, lower than its subscriber growth of 39% and total revenue growth of 52%. MTTR needs to develop better SDKs for enterprise customers to customize and embed its 3D visuals into their own customer experiences. MTTR has many potential use cases, but its solution set does not change much and there are few customization examples available.

Bottom Line

MTTR is currently a very volatile and underperforming stock that many investors avoid. Since November 8th last year, MTTR has declined by 20% while the S&P 500 has increased by 8%. The chart below shows that MTTR has larger daily return fluctuations than the market average. It is also not uncommon to see the stock drop by 3% or 4% intraday after opening.

Price actions (Author )

MTTR expects 2023 revenue growth to slow down to 12%-24%, with a range of $153M to $169M. The company also expects share dilution to increase slightly from 293M to 300M. Although MTTR may not be able to achieve explosive growth or capture its claimed total addressable market of $240B, it still has a competitive edge in some niche markets. Its current enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 1.63 is not expensive to me. The management has indicated that it does not need to hire more staff and that it will focus on reducing costs and cash burn rate. Given its low debt and bankruptcy risk, I think MTTR has some short-term upside potential.