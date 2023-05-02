FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

The challenges for concentrated health care service providers remain well in situ for 2023. It is not all dire though. Case in point is seen in analysing U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). The firm has exhibited some solid growth and profitability points coming into this year. Since the last publication, shares have rallied 7% and have caught a strong bid off the lows of FY'22. This follows the comments made in that the market has overshot its selloff of USPH back in August last year, echoed in the February FY'23 publication.

Despite a resilient and growing top-line, USPH still has some more to do. Chief among these:

Recycle capital into earnings and dividend growth, to demonstrate that investor money can compound by investing in the company, versus investing at the opportunity cost of capital (risk-free rate + forward earnings yield of the benchmark). Maintain the trajectory of revenue growth, to keep and/or grow market share. Keep delivering profitable returns on capital with each new acquisition and/or store opened.

If these can hold up, my numbers project USPH could do 5.5% to 6.5% growth at the top-line in FY'23 on operating income of $77mm or 18% YoY growth. I would call for $2.30/share in earnings this year and would think USPH could do $30mm in earnings. USPH also pays a $1.72 forward dividend, currently 1.6% forward yield. This isn't a tremendous payment, but is income nonetheless. Kudos to management for the dividend growth seen over the last 10-years, it is fairly persistent. Hence, any earnings growth would be welcomed. Analysis shows that for every $1 in retained earnings since FY'18, USPH has generated 16%, not fantastic by any means, which is probably why its share price has totaled a 14% return since then. Alas, this pace could continue, and when my required return is 10-11%, USPH may not get there. This year could be different, but more data is needed. Reiterate hold.

USPH steady-state holding the line

Whilst the market has reserved any large price action with USPH, there's still a set of positives and negative to talk about.

One, revenue growth continues to be a standout. UPSH booked 11.7% top-line growth to $553mm, impressive to see given the macro-landscape impacting healthcare services. Business metrics were a standout too. It's essential to look at USPH as a function of net rates, segment margins, and returns on incremental capital. Several observations here:

Rate progression ticked up throughout the year in FY'22 – $103.5 to $104.3 by Q4. This, as sequester relief phased out of use last year too.

Patient volumes per clinic came in to 29, up with the company's highest, and this is good business economics. At $104.3 rate times 29 visiting patients per clinic each day, each clinic can generate ~$3,000 per day, or $180,000 per quarter. This compares to $178–179,000 per quarter last year.

Physical therapy margin also normalized in H2 FY'22 and came to 20% for the full-year.

Added to these points, turnover from its injury prevention business came to ~$19mm and were up 37% YoY, and was up 75% for the full year. Annualized, this is $76mm, and could be a growth area.

This is further evidenced, in that same-store revenues were up 20% YoY in FY'22, with operating margin of 49%.

These are quite good numbers to work from, and offer a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. It is especially comforting to observe same-store growth ratcheting higher.

Two, the point on operating margins is critical in my estimation. Revenue growth has been the major driver of business performance over the last years [Figure 1]. What hasn't kept up, however, is the operating leverage. The operating margin has compressed heavily and could remain at 13% in FY'23, from gross profit margin of 20–22%. Hence, it would be beneficial for USPH to focus on profitability looking ahead. Cash acquisitions have been heavy, totalling $191mm in the last two years, invested capital base has shifted up to $896mm from $245mm in FY'20. Therefore capital productivity is so important for USPH. I discussed this at lengths in my last publication on the company. It needs to be able to open or acquire new 'stores' and see the profit on each new store incrementally shift higher.

Fig. 1

Data: Author, USPH 10-K

Three, despite the top-line growth, the cash flows backing these revenues has pared back to multiyear lows. It came to ~10% in FY'22, below long-term range. Combine this with the $31mm in cash, and $315mm in shareholder equity, holding up $860mm in total assets, meaning liabilities make up 63% of total capital. This tells me USPH is spending a lot of capital to grow operations but hasn't recycled this back to operating cash flow for the business just yet. The coming 2-3 years will be paramount to turn this around in my opinion. If not, this gap between booked revenues and cash collection could spell a number of risks, and it's unlikely any extra profits will flow back to shareholders. I believe 15–20% of CFFO to revenues is a healthy number, and gives indication that cash conversion is functioning well.

Fig. 2

Data: Author, USPH 10-K

Four, there's a dislocation in the returns USPH has produced from each $1 of retained earnings to what investors could have earned elsewhere. If we wind it back to 2018, growth in the company's market value has been fairly benign, just a 14% incremental value increase from $1Bn in retained earnings. The S&P 500 total return index has returned a total 75% in this time (since 12/12/2018), so the opportunity cost in holding USPH over this time has been high (not considering volatility or downside risk). It is a core value investing tenet that a firm should only retain $1 of earnings if it can reinvest that at a return greater than what investors can easily get elsewhere. In this case, think elsewhere as holding the UST-10yr and the earnings yield on the S&P 500 total index, currently ~8–10% combined. The total return index has compounded returns at 11.9% per year since FY'18, whereas USPH has grown at CAGR 0.56% in that time.

What's important to note, is that USPH still retained earnings after paying dividends to shareholders, and any buybacks. So we'd expect the company to generate at least 11-12% return on its investments from retained capital. That hasn't materialised, and the market hasn't been attracted to buying USPH either. In some years, the incremental return on new equity capital was 80–100% [Figure 3], but this has reversed course and was ~-30% last year. Looking at incremental values, the $170mm in market return has created value at an 11.9% opportunity cost, but only just ($170/0.119 = $1,428, greater than $1,021 in retained earnings). In this way, $1 of retained earnings has generated $1.39 in market value, below the benchmark.

In relative terms, the performance hasn't matched up. As mentioned, the $1.72 dividend is welcomed, and the firm has 185,117 shares authorized for repurchase under its buyback policy. USPH very well could have returned the $1Bn in retaining earnings from 2018–'22 to shareholders, because the return it generated from reinvesting this capital into growth prospects didn't outmatch the market's return. A $1.02Bn retained earnings has only produced an additional $170mm in market value. This equates to a 16% return from retained earnings and 14% change in market value. Again, the S&P 500 TSR gained 75%.

The lumpy growth rates would certainly explain the flat movement in its stock price, by estimation – if investors are to place capital in buying USPH, the return it generated on its own capital investments better outpace the market. A 16% incremental return isn't suffice, and would need to improve, otherwise the firm should concentrate on returning capital to shareholders if there aren't profitable growth opportunities directly in sight.

Collectively, these points have me neutral on USPH for the time being.

Fig. 3 – return on new equity capital, change in market value, FY'18-'22

Note: Market value is market capitalization. New equity capital is the change in NOPAT divided by the additional retained earnings from one year to the next. (Data: Author, USPH 10-K)

Fig. 4

Note: Return on incremental equity capital is the change in NOPAT divided by the additional retained earnings from one year to the next. (Data: Author, USPH 10-K)

Valuation and conclusion

You would need to see tremendously low risk in USPH to view its current market price as fair value. Using my forward estimates, a discount rate or 4% is needed to set USPH fair at $108, but this would be 46x forward estimated earnings. I do not believe paying $46 for each $1 in future earnings is a valuable proposition. The market has also got it priced at 41x forward consensus earnings, again, an unreasonable ask. This, whilst priced at 4x book value, even with a YoY increase in book value/share.

Fig. 5

Data: Author Estimates

Instead, I believe an 11% discount rate is more appropriate, as it captures the opportunity cost of investing at the benchmark rates of return. At 8%, USPH would be worth $24, at 11%, USPH would be worth $15.80 using my numbers. In either case, the value of USPH's future cash flows is beneath what we're seeing in the market. It looks overvalued, and I'd look for the company to change the return on capital story discussed here and in my last publication.

Hence, findings discussed here conclude:

USPH continues showing top-line growth, however this hasn't pulled down to operating cash flow or earnings. Cash backing revenues is tightening and should be monitored heavily going forward. The change in USPH's market value from every $1 of retained earnings has generated $1.39 in market value, but has still fallen short of the benchmark return. There is reason to believe these challenges may continue over the medium-term. Valuations are unsupportive and require a 4% hurdle rate to be valued fair in my assumptions. But this is unrealistic, and must be closer to 8-11% hurdle rate. In that vein, the stock looks overvalued relative to earnings.

With these points in mind, I reiterate that USPH is a hold for now. This will be a turning key for the company and prudential management over capital and cash is required to drive returns below the bottom line. Until the company can generate a return on its own capital investments above the market's return, investors are unlikely to be attracted to the name. That's what I'd be looking for in the company going forward. Net-net, rate hold.