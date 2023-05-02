Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. Physical Therapy: More Constructive, But Plenty Still To Do

Zach Bristow
Summary

  • U.S. Physical Therapy is yet to catch a strong bid from demand or supply but the chart is looking constructive.
  • It will be a challenging year for USPH to generate adequate returns on its own capital and retained earnings above the market's rate.
  • If investors are to pay $40 for every $1 of earnings, generating profits and capital productivity is paramount.
  • Net-net, reiterate hold, on valuation and profitability grounds.

Disabled mid adult woman being helped by physiotherapist

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

The challenges for concentrated health care service providers remain well in situ for 2023. It is not all dire though. Case in point is seen in analysing U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (

4

Data: Author, USPH 10-K

r

Data: Author, USPH 10-K

r

Note: Market value is market capitalization. New equity capital is the change in NOPAT divided by the additional retained earnings from one year to the next. (Data: Author, USPH 10-K)

r

Note: Return on incremental equity capital is the change in NOPAT divided by the additional retained earnings from one year to the next. (Data: Author, USPH 10-K)

4

Data: Author Estimates

This article was written by

Zach Bristow
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

