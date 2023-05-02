scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is a business information provider. The investment thesis is interesting but controversial. The business model of the company has many attractive qualities. Its revenues are recurring in nature, doesn’t require much capital, has scale advantages and doesn’t go through rapid change. Additionally, the company’s GAAP earnings are muted due to taking the company from listed to private and back to listed in a short period of time.

However, the company carries plenty of debt and goodwill on the balance sheet, doesn’t produce any GAAP earnings and has made three acquisitions that haven’t yet proven themselves. Additionally, when taking a helicopter view at the competitive landscape, one could argue that Dun & Bradstreet doesn’t necessarily have much competitive advantage. Regardless, it’s generating a massive amount of cash from operations and trades at depressed valuation.

No earnings but cash flow

Dun & Bradstreet is a business information company providing critical information for businesses to make financing, sourcing, supply chain, sales and marketing decisions. D&B can, for example, link the CRM system with its cloud to keep the contact information of the customers up to date. D&B collects different data from 28 000 sources, 256 countries and serves 240 000 clients both private and public organizations.

Last year the company posted revenues of $2.2 billion and a GAAP net loss of $2.3 million. Net loss improved from a negative of $71.7 million in 2021. The revenue increased 2.7% (5.8% excluding the effect of foreign exchange). 70% of revenues are derived from North America and the rest mostly from Europe. The North American part of the business is significantly more profitable than the International segment, 45.2% EBITDA in North America and 31.7% EBITDA in the International segment and 38.8% for the whole enterprise.

In the latest 10-K the company describes its business model attractive with the following words:

We believe that we have an attractive business model that is underpinned by highly recurring, diversified revenue, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and strong free cash flow. The proprietary and embedded nature of our data and analytics solutions and the integral role that we play in our clients’ decision-making processes have historically translated into high client retention and revenue visibility. We also benefit from strong operating leverage given our centralized database and solutions, which allow us to generate strong contribution margins and free cash flow.

Some of the numbers support the marketing above. Dun & Bradstreet has a retention rate of 96 % and capital expenditures, including capitalized software development costs, are around 10 % of revenues and gross margin close to 70%.

However, currently the amortization of goodwill is 26-30% of DNB’s revenue, while normal level for DNB and its competitors is somewhere around 3-5%. The amortization brings down the GAAP earnings, while the company is still making 25 % cash from operations. The nearly $600 million amortization is a result of the take-private transaction, when the company was taken private for a couple of years.

From 2013 to 2022 Dun & Bradstreet has been able to grow revenues and cash flow from operations. The former growing with a CAGR of 3.6% and the latter growing with a CAGR of 4.8 %.

Revenue and cash flow from operations (Seeking Alpha, author)

Concentrated ownership and confusing competition

In January 2021 Dun & Bradstreet acquired a Swedish company called Bisnode for $811.60 million. At the time the revenues of Bisnode was approximately $400 million and DNB recorded $488 million of goodwill on its balance sheet. With the acquisition Dun & Bradstreet gained a meaningful position in 19 European countries. In 2021 the company also acquired two other companies, Eyeota and NetWise, for $242 million. In total, the company spent over a billion dollars for acquisitions during one year, and it’s yet difficult to assess if they have created value for the shareholders.

The ownership structure of Dun & Bradstreet is concentrated. Five different investors hold 40.5% of the stock outstanding. The two largest owners are Cannae Holdings (CNNE) with 18.1% of shares and Thomas H. Lee Partners with 11.4% of shares. The latter has slightly increased its position as per the latest filing. After taking the company public again it’s naturally expected that these investors seek, and drive the company, for a lucrative exit. Their potential disposal of the shares to the open market poses a risk to the stock price.

Dun & Bradstreet faces plenty of competition. In the table below I have listed the most comparable peers and competitors, and their key metrics to describe the scale and scope of each company. Equifax, Experian and Transunion are the big three credit rating agencies, and they operate both in the consumer and business segments while DNB is mostly focused on business to business segment. Transunion is focusing purely on consumers and therefore has been left out in the table below. Enento is a regional player in Northern Europe but very similar to DNB. Bureau van Dijk is part of Moody’s and Creditsafe is a private company.

Company DNB Equifax Enento Bureau van Dijk Experian Creditsafe Founded 1841 1899 1905 1991 1996 1997 Revenue $2.2 billion $5.1 billion $0.2 billion $0.26 billion* $6.3 billion $0.2 billion Customers 240 000 N/A 76 000 N/A N/A 500 000 Number of businesses in database 420 million N/A N/A 450 million 191 million 365 million Countries N/A 24 4 ~26 30 14 Employees 6400 14000 450 900 21700 1000 Click to enlarge

*2016

What can we learn from the table? Dun & Bradstreet is perhaps caught in the middle. There are Equifax and Experian with wide reach and strong scale. Then there are plenty of smaller and regional competitors that could be challenging DNB’s position. For example, Creditsafe claims to be “one of the fastest growing business intelligence companies in the world”. Although DNB might still hold the number one position in business credit risk services, it’s hard to see any reasons why competitors couldn’t challenge the position by attractive bundles of different services packaged together - that’s what DNB is doing as well.

Experian's view of the industry which includes consumer and business segments. (Experian)

The balance sheet has plenty of debt and goodwill

Dun & Bradstreet has quite a lot of debt, net debt standing at $3.3 billion taking enterprise value to $8.3 billion. Last year the interest expenses were $191 million ($206 million in 2021, $270 million in 2020), nearly 9% of revenues. With the above mentioned operating cash flow this is not yet an issue and taking down the debt would benefit the shareholders and most likely improve the valuation. The good thing is that the company doesn’t have major maturities in the coming couple of years.

As a summary, the $537 million operating cash flow is spent on interests $191 million, capital expenditures of $160 to $180 million and dividends of $43 million. That leaves the company with $120-$140 million of cash flow to spend on acquisitions or debt reduction or increase distributions to shareholders.

Balance sheet of DNB. (Seeking Alpha.)

At the end of 2022 the company had a total of $3.4 billion of goodwill, 36% of the total assets. Any meaningful write down would most likely put a downward pressure on the stock. However, the risk primarily relates to the recent three acquisitions which brought in $668 million of goodwill that is not amortized.

Significant discount to peers but fairly valued if earnings are the starting point

Even though there are several downsides to investing in Dun & Bradstreet, the multiples of DNB are significantly lower than its peers. Even the EV/EBITDA, taking the debt into account, is significantly lower. EV/EBITDA and Price/Cash flow multiples are perhaps here the most relevant to look at, since many of its peers are indebted as well. On a cash flow and EBITDA basis Dun & Bradstreet looks attractive compared to its peers.

Valuation multiples of DNB and its peers. (Seeking Alpha.)

Data by YCharts

In 2022 Dun & Bradstreet produced $1.1 adjusted earnings per share. However, the adjustments include for example stock based compensation and restructuring charges that are part of normal business expenses. If we exclude these items and deduct them from the earnings, we arrive at an EPS of $0.84. Management guidance of adjusted earnings per share for the current year is $0.92 to $1.00.

With a 10% target rate of return and 5% growth, derived from the long term revenue and cash flow growth rates, and without expecting much of a multiple expansion, the stock is currently in the fair value range based on adjusted earnings.

There are 14 analysts following Dun & Bradstreet with an average target price of $14.9, but with a wide range starting from $12 up to $18. The average target price has come down hand in hand with the share price down from $30 at the time of relisting.

Getting paid while you wait

Dun & Bradstreet is paying a $0.05 quarterly dividend translating to a dividend yield of 1.8%. The company, during its second listing, has paid three quarterly dividends so far and just announced the following quarterly dividend with an ex-date of May 31st. The payout ratio against the adjusted earnings is low, around 20%. The company anticipates paying a quarterly dividend in the future, but does not declare a dividend policy.

Conclusion

Dun & Bradstreet is not easy to comprehend and therefore it probably repels many investors. It’s recently back again to the stock market and posts negative GAAP earnings while making dubious looking adjustments. Some of them are and investors should evaluate them individually.

Nevertheless, the company is a strong player in the business information arena and has an attractive business model with good cash flow. Over time, if the company fixes its balance sheet, the shares can enjoy multiple expansion and investors could be rewarded by growing dividend and buybacks.

One interesting way to invest in Dun & Broadsheet indirectly is the shares of Cannae Holdings. Cannae is the largest shareholder of Dun & Bradstreet and Dun & Bradstreet is the largest holding of Cannae representing 32% of their portfolio of different stock listed investments. According to the company, Cannae stock is trading 49% below its net asset value.