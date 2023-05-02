Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The WARN Notices Are Predicting An Imminent Recession

May 02, 2023 8:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPXXLC, XLK, XLY, SPY4 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.77K Followers

Summary

  • The WARN Notices are suggesting an imminent spike in Initial Claims, which is consistent with a recession.
  • The April employment report is still likely to show a strong, but slowing labor market, and sticky inflation.
  • S&P 500 is not priced for a recession, with analysts expecting strong earnings growth in the second half of 2023.

Unemployment

meshaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

The labor market preview for April

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release April 2023's labor market data on Friday. Expectations suggest that the labor market is slowing down but remains strong. The unemployment rate is expected to

April Labor report expectations

Trading Economics

The New claims

Trading Economics

WARN Notices

Bloomberg

WARN Notices March 2023

Cleveland Fed data

SPY Sectors performance YTD 2023

SelectSectorSPDR

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.77K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.