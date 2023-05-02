Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Introduction

In early February, I wrote an article covering two of the world's largest (integrated) oil companies: BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). Back then, BP had just announced its Q4 2022 numbers, which came with a turnaround in its long-term production strategy, as the oil major realized that long-term oil demand wasn't expected to be nearly as weak as some had expected.

Seeking Alpha

On top of that realization, the oil major boosted its buyback plans, which caused investors to return to this European oil company.

After all, European producers used to underperform their American peers by a mile. Underperformance was caused by low-margin investments in renewable energy, plans to cut output, and the related threat of increasing pressure from activist investors and the public.

Hence, the company's turnaround was seen as a big milestone that could erase years of underperformance. However, in my article, I wrote that I wasn't buying the hype and sticking to American drillers.

Concerning BP, I remain bullish as well. I expect short-term outperforming returns as investors re-assess the situation. However, I am still not investing a penny in European majors, as political pressure isn't going away. I see no reasons to expect that Europeans can catch up with American producers when it comes to capitalizing on the oil price super-cycle.

In this article, I will update this situation, as BP just released its Q1 2023 earnings. While the company is doing well, it is reducing buybacks as a result of weaker oil prices.

I will also reiterate my call to avoid BP, as I believe there's more value in other places.

So, let's get to it!

European Underperformance

Political pressure isn't fading

Before we start, I need to add one thing. After my prior article was published, some readers got angry that I called BP a European company. What used to be British Petroleum is a London-based company. The United Kingdom has exited the European Union after the Brexit vote. However, the country is still a part of the continent of Europe, which is what I'm referring to.

Also, when it comes to political pressure on oil companies, there isn't much difference on which side of the English Channel companies operate.

Over the past five years, NY-based BP shares have returned 18.5%. The best-performing European oil major was French-based TotalEnergies SE (TTE), which changed its name to reflect the transition to renewables.

The American majors Exxon and Chevron Corporation (CVX) outperformed their European peers by a wide margin during this period.

Data by YCharts

As part of ambitious climate plans, oil companies are forced to eventually become carbon neutral. The current situation of elevated energy prices makes it easier for activists, politicians, and the media to make oil companies look greedy.

Below are just two headlines that emerged after the company's Q1 earnings release.

Google News (Search: "BP")

Essentially, it's all about applying windfall taxes on top of new measures to reduce output. Immediately after the release, Labor leader Keir Starmer came out to make the case that BP is now a political case that requires higher windfall taxes.

Twitter

Unfortunately, people fail to understand that pressuring oil companies in the first place led to subdued production growth. This contributed to the situation we're in now. I explained this in great detail in the article mentioned in the introduction.

It's a dangerous political game. Basically, politicians make the case that high profits need to be shared as oil companies didn't expect to make this much money. However, when oil prices are subdued, oil companies are on their own. Nobody advocated for shale companies that went bankrupt prior to 2021. If anything, it helped the political agenda to slowly get rid of oil.

My statement is not intended to justify my oil investments or to advocate on behalf of any individual or group. Rather, as a consumer of energy, I understand the implications of these developments for long-term inflation.

Also, an interesting fact is that BP has paid roughly $1 billion in windfall taxes on North Sea operations since the UK introduced the tax less than one year ago.

BP paid about $300 million for the UK’s Energy Profits Levy in the first quarter of 2023, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in an interview on Tuesday. That was a bit less than half of its $650 million North Sea tax bill for the period and brought the total BP has paid for the windfall measure to about $1 billion.

Furthermore, I recently wrote a number of articles (like this one) on falling production growth in the United States, which means the world's oil supply growth engine isn't ready to deal with rising global demand.

Unless politicians and the masses understand that fossil fuels are a part of the solution, I do not see a sustainable path to low energy prices for businesses and consumers. It's also why I'm not buying European producers, but more on that later.

Q1 2023 Wasn't Bad For BP, However...

...It's the bigger picture that counts

BP, which reports its earnings in dollars, didn't have a bad first quarter. It just wasn't as fantastic as market participants expected.

Shares in London declined by roughly 5.0% after the release. The company is now trading slightly more than 10% below the post-earnings highs of February.

TradingView

The company generated $56.18 billion in revenue, which is an increase of 14.0% versus the prior-year quarter. However, it was $2.24 billion below estimates. Furthermore, EPS came in at $1.66, which beat estimates by $0.24.

Replacement cost profit rose to $5.0 billion. Please note that these replacement cost profits reflect the replacement cost of supplies. The replacement cost profit for the period is generated by excluding profit inventory holding gains and losses and their associated tax effect.

Bloomberg

The bad news is that higher profits were mainly caused by one factor.

According to the company (emphasis added):

Underlying replacement cost profit for the quarter was $5.0 billion, compared with $4.8 billion for the previous quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter 2022, the result reflects an exceptional gas marketing and trading result, a lower level of refinery turnaround activity and a very strong oil trading result, partly offset by lower liquids and gas realizations and lower refining margins.

It seems that BP's quarter was saved by its trading activities. BP is one of the world's largest energy traders. Energy expert Javier Blas estimates that trading was responsible for roughly 20% of underlying earnings in the quarter.

This is what Will Hares, a BI global energy analyst said (emphasis added):

As we had expected, softening prices translated into a lower second-quarter buyback tranche at $1.75 billion ($2.75 billion in the first quarter). Declining net debt and maintained capex guidance are further positives, though we flag that earnings strength may not be repeatable given the significant trading contribution in the first.

With that said, the company had to deal with a 40% lower free cash flow (surplus cash), which has caused management to lower full-year repurchases by $1 billion to $1.75 billion.

However, the company still remains committed to letting shareholders benefit from its success (emphasis added).

bp remains committed to using 60% of 2023 surplus cash flow for share buybacks, subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating.

Moreover (emphasis added):

Based on bp’s current forecasts, at around $60 per barrel Brent and subject to the board’s discretion each quarter, bp expects to be able to deliver share buybacks of around $4.0 billion per annum, at the lower end of its $14-18 billion capital expenditure range, and have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4%.

Essentially, what BP is doing here is guiding that free cash flow will be weaker, although an upswing in oil prices would rapidly change the situation.

Based on this context, there are a few things that go through my mind.

BP will continue to be subject to windfall taxes, especially if my long-term oil bull case comes to fruition. I expect that to happen the moment global economic demand rebounds.

BP is committed to boosting production, as it brought online a new oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico while also boosting investments in renewables. That's what the market expected.

While free cash flow is down, BP is still in a good spot to deliver a lot of buybacks. Even at subdued energy prices, the company can buy back more than 3% of its outstanding shares.

Buybacks will account for 60% of free cash flow.

Dividend growth is expected to remain slow yet consistent.

Please note that historical dividends weren't consistent, as BP cut its dividend during the pandemic - both Exxon and Chevron kept dividends steady.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the list above, I'm not interested in owning BP. While I'm not trying to get anyone to sell BP shares (I remain bullish based on my long-term oil thesis), I have to say that BP doesn't offer what I'm looking for.

If I were to invest in integrated oil and gas, I would prefer the Americans Chevron and Exxon, which come with better dividend track records and less political pressure. Although BP is trading at a lower valuation, I believe that this is warranted.

Data by YCharts

I do not prefer BP's buyback plan. I just wrote an article making the case that Exxon's buybacks could be a reason to sell the stock. The same applies to BP. This is my personal opinion, not a recommendation. However, given my view on oil and gas, I prefer special dividends, as I consider energy companies to be cash cows. Hence, I prefer companies with high special dividends. For inspiration, I recently listed a few in a special article.

Takeaway

After a great start to this year, BP shares are getting pressured again. While its trading business is offsetting demand weakness, it is seeing lower free cash flow and lower buybacks. On top of that, the company continues to be pressured by politicians, who are eager to further boost windfall taxes.

As I am a long-term oil bull, I expect BP to maintain aggressive buybacks, which it can execute even at subdued oil prices.

However, I don't see good reasons to buy this British oil giant. Political pressure and related investments in renewables are likely to make sure that BP continues to trade at a discount versus its American peers.

I'm also not a fan of its buyback program, as I believe that special dividends are a better way to reward investors.

The bottom line is that I won't make the case to invest in European energy stocks. However, my rating remains bullish, as BP p.l.c. will do well if my bull case continues to develop over the next few years.