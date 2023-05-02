Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Jack In The Box: Management Execution Is Promising But Valuation Is A Concern

NJ Value Investor profile picture
NJ Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Jack in the Box's stock has surged over 50% since July 2022, outpacing the S&P 500 and industry peers.
  • Improving cost trends, such as stabilizing average hourly earnings and moderating food inflation, are benefiting margins.
  • Management’s store growth strategy is beginning to take shape, driving the company toward management’s goal of 4% net store growth beyond 2025.
  • The acquisition of Del Taco offers opportunities for geographic expansion and refranchising, which should increase shareholder value.
  • Given the recent stock performance and downside risk, the stock is a hold at current levels. However, the stock is likely a buy on a 10%-15%pullback.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Flow Compounders. Learn More »

Jack in the Box Restaurant Kapahulu

Eric Broder Van Dyke

Summary

In July 2022, we wrote about our bullish outlook on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), and since then the stock has surged over 50%. The stock’s performance has significantly outpaced the S&P 500's

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Author's Calculations

A picture containing text, line, plot, font Description automatically generated

BLS

A picture containing text, font, handwriting, plot Description automatically generated

BLS

A picture containing text, font, line, plot Description automatically generated

BLS

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Company Reports, Author's Calculations

A close-up of a paper Description automatically generated with low confidence

JACK 2023 ICR Conference Presentation

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Company Reports, Author's Calculations

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, document Description automatically generated

JACK 2023 ICR Conference Presentation

A picture containing text, screenshot, font Description automatically generated

JACK 2023 ICR Conference Presentation

A picture containing text, electronics, screenshot, font Description automatically generated

Company Reports, Author's Calculations

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Bloomberg

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

Company Reports, Bloomberg, Author's Calculations

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Company Reports, Author's Calculations

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Company Reports, Author's Calculations

A picture containing text, font, number, line Description automatically generated

Company Reports, Author's Calculations

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Company Reports, Author's Calculations

Thanks for reading! Join our service Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World and build a durable, market beating portfolio. We have over 25+ years combined experience as institutional portfolio managers from mutual funds to hedge funds. Our high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks have a proven track record in compounding earnings over time.

This article was written by

NJ Value Investor profile picture
NJ Value Investor
397 Followers
Buy the best stocks in the world: companies that can compound earnings

I contributed the 3rd most Top Ideas on Seeking Alpha in 2022.

I am a writer for Cash Flow Compounders where we seek to find the best companies in the world that will outperform the market. 

Quality is the most important factor to me in stock picking. I believe that investing in companies with high free cash flow, low debt, and strong growth prospects will typically lead to market beating returns over the long term. 

Valuation plays a critical role in my investment process. I rely on quantitative models to determine valuation and find good entry points for stocks.

follow me on twitter @njvalueinvestor as I'm looking to provide more of my daily musings there. 

If you're looking for more in depth ideas, check out Cash Flow Compounders.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JACK, QSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.