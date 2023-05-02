Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FXY: Dovish BOJ Could Signal FXY Weakness

Summary

  • The FXY Trust holds Japanese Yen. It is a direct bet on USDJPY exchange rate.
  • Incoming BOJ governor signalled a continuation of ultra-dovish policies and a 1.5-year review process. This suggests status quo on Japanese monetary policy.
  • Given interest rate differentials have actually gotten much wider since October, it is possible for the Yen to weaken to October levels and beyond with the BOJ's laissez-faire attitude.
  • I believe now is a good time to short the FXY trust.

Weak yen

Yusuke Ide/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) holds Japanese Yen in trust. It is a direct bet on the Yen against the U.S. dollar.

With the incoming BOJ governor continuing with his predecessor's ultra-dovish policies, the

FXY returns vs. USD/JPY exchange rate.

Figure 1 - FXY returns vs. USD/JPY exchange rate (invesco.com)

Mundell-Fleming Trilemma

Figure 2 - Mundell-Fleming Trilemma (Investopedia)

USDJPY broke out of downtrend due to inflation and Fed's interest rate policies

Figure 3 - USDJPY broke out of downtrend due to inflation and Fed interest rate policies (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Japanese inflation at multi-decade highs

Figure 4 - Japanese inflation at multi-decade highs (tradingeconomics.com)

Yen plunged on April 28 following dovish BOJ comments

Figure 5 - Yen plunged on April 28 following dovish BOJ comments (investing.com)

USDJPY in triangle pattern

Figure 6 - USDJPY in triangle pattern (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

FXY is a good short here

Figure 7 - FXY is a good short here (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

FXY is a little costly to short

Figure 8 - FXY is a little costly to short (Interactive Brokers)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.88K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

