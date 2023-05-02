Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Overview

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported its first-quarter results for FY 2023 on April 25, 2023. Those results were good as GM reported earnings of $2.21 beating estimates by $.48 per share. Revenue of $39.99B was up 11%.

The numbers look good for 2023 projections too including increased estimates for non-GAAP earnings and EBITDA.

However, that puts GM's total return (including dividends) for the last 12 months at a negative 12% compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) gain of 2%.

Seeking Alpha

The question for investors at this point in time is if this is a reasonable investment return or whether investors should be on the lookout for better performance going forward.

GM is the 11th largest auto company in the world by market value right behind Ford (F) and just ahead of Honda (HMC).

companiesmarketcap.com companiesmarketcap.com

In this article, we will look at GM's prospects for the next year to try and determine the price direction out to 2024 as compared to the last year.

GM Stock Key Metrics

Let's look at GM's financial metrics comparing the latest TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) with the previous year. As might be guessed, there are similar comparisons.

I use the financial metrics to discover what I consider to be positive investment numbers (yellow boxes) and compare them with any negative investment numbers (orange).

Seeking Alpha and author

One quick look at the financial metrics table above comparing 2022 to 2023 shows that GM has almost identical numbers for both years.

GM's price (Line 1) has decreased by 11% over the last 12 months despite a small increase in Revenue (Line 2) of 3%. Gross Margin (Line 4) is also virtually identical 21% to 22%. This would indicate no improvement in operational efficiency from one year to the next.

Also, EBITDA (Line 13) and FCF (Line 15) were exactly the same from 2022 to 2023.

The one glimmer of good news is GM's dividend (line 18) was up a very nice 50% but still sits at under 1%.

To say that was a lackluster comparison year-over-year would be putting it mildly.

What Do Analysts Think?

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts are very positive on GM with 18 Buys including 10 Strong Buys versus only 1 Sell. Holds are moderately high too at 15. I find the 10 Strong Buys somewhat of a stretch based on the financial metrics.

Seeking Alpha and author

The quant rating has been all over the place in the last year with lots of Holds interspersed with some short-term buys but no Sells. Currently, the rating is a Buy.

Seeking Alpha

I find all of the above ratings to be curious since we can see from the financial metrics very little progress year-over-year.

How Does GM Compare To Other Auto Stocks?

A legitimate question when looking at any stock is to compare its potential with other stocks in the same market sector. If we look at GM's performance over the last year and compare it to other large market-value stocks in the auto sector, we can see GM has performed poorly with a total return (including dividends) of minus 13%. But the others are not exactly knocking it out of the park either.

In the following chart, we compare GM's performance with Ford (F), Honda (HMC), and EV companies Tesla (TSLA), and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF).

Seeking Alpha

In a world where everyone talks about EVs, the 100% EV companies have not done too well over the last year with Tesla down 44% and BYD up a measly 4%.

This would imply the auto industry in general is waiting for something to happen. Questions concerning recession, inflation, interest rates, and commodity prices and availability have kept customers from purchasing as many units as they might if some or all of those issues were resolved.

It looks like another case of status quo in the auto world at least for now.

Is GM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Obviously, there are risks with a GM investment. For example, if auto sales continue to be muted through the end of 2023, GM shares will almost certainly go lower. Add to those risks the risk of a recession within the next year or so and you may have a precarious investment environment.

Offsetting that somewhat is the current government push via price rebates to make EVs 50% of US sales by 2030.

Here is GM Authority's take on that issue:

GM is at the forefront of the vehicle electrification movement, with plans to introduce 30 new EVs by the end of the decade.

With those kinds of incentives, one would think every EV manufacturer will benefit and I would agree. The issue becomes when buyers will be ready to buy considering inflation, interest rates, and perhaps a looming recession.

Until we know the answer to those questions I doubt GM's price will go up enough to justify buying its shares now.

Therefore, due to economic issues and GM's anemic year-over-year financial metrics, GM is a Hold.