Pardes Biosciences: Strategic Review Is Likely To End Up In A Privatization

May 02, 2023 9:58 AM ETPardes Biosciences, Inc. (PRDS)
Dalius Taurus profile picture
Dalius Taurus
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pardes Biosciences is a busted biopharma that is exploring strategic alternatives and trades at a wide 30% discount to its net cash.
  • The company recently received a buyout proposal from its major shareholder/SPAC sponsor.
  • Pardes Biosciences is likely to be acquired at a 4%+ premium to current share price levels.
  • The downside seems to be protected by the large net cash position vs the market cap.
Coronavirus Covid19 Background with viruses floating

Ralphdesigns/iStock via Getty Images

Yet another failed biopharma that is exploring strategic alternatives and trading at a wide discount to its net cash.

This article was written by

Dalius Taurus profile picture
Dalius Taurus
3.65K Followers
