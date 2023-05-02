Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lucid Group Stock: Why It's Time To Sell

May 02, 2023 10:23 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
554 Followers

Summary

  • Lucid declares the company is producing "the very best car in the world" but for me as an investor financials and certainty regarding future growth are the most important.
  • Demand for EVs is weakening and it is highly likely that the company will be forced to revise production guidance for 2023 down.
  • There is vast uncertainty regarding the company's future prospects, so I believe near-term business performance, which I expect to be weak, will prevail over valuation estimates in affecting the stock price.

Lucid Air Touring sedan display at the Service Center. Lucid Motors is a manufacturer of luxury EV Electric Vehicles.

jetcityimage

Investment thesis

Lucid Group's (NASDAQ:LCID) stock price is now almost 90% down from November 2021 highs. Given the substantial uncertainty related to the company's sales growth and breakeven timing, I believe such a dramatic selloff was fair. The company is burning

LCID financials

Seeking Alpha

LCID consensus EPS estimates

Seeking Alpha

LCID balance sheet summarized

Seeking Alpha

LCID DCF model

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
554 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.