Should You Sell In May And Go Away?
Summary
- Given the uncertainties about Fed policy, the debt ceiling, and corporate earnings, it might make sense to sell in May and go away.
- That old adage does not have a very good track record.
- Yesterday's manufacturing PMI is another piece to the soft landing puzzle.
One might have thought the market would have a better showing after the latest chapter of the banking crisis, which should be the final chapter, came to a close. The troubled regional First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase (to no surprise) over the weekend, which wiped out stock and bond holders, but made all depositors whole. Yet now the focus shifts to tomorrow's rate-hike decision by the Federal Reserve and Chairman Powell's press conference that will follow. We also have approximately 150 corporate earnings reports this week. Lastly, we have to deal with the infantile debate over whether Congress raises the debt ceiling to pay for money that has already been spent.
Given these uncertainties, it might make sense to" sell in May and go away," as goes the old adage, but that does not have as good a track record as the bears would like us to think. The assumption is that the stock market underperforms during the summer months, but over the past 40 years the S&P 500 has returned an average of 3.2% from May through August with 75% of those years resulting in positive returns. Additionally, if the month of May produces a positive return, then the probability that the summer produces a gain rises to 88%. Therefore, don't fall for this old adage with an extended vacation.
Another piece to the soft-landing puzzle looks to be falling into place with yesterday's S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Manager's Index) for the month of April. The service sector has dominated economic activity for the better part of a year, fueling economic growth, as consumers shifted their spending focus from goods during the pandemic to experiences after the reopening. As financial conditions have tightened over the past year, the growth in services spending has started to slow meaningfully. This is why yesterday's manufacturing report was such welcome news. According to Chris Williamson, who is S&P Global's chief economist, "US manufacturing output has regained some encouraging momentum at the start of the second quarter…after four months of decline." Furthermore, he states that "April also saw a welcome upturn in new order inflows for the first time since last September."
The index rose from 49.2 in March to 50.2 in April, crossing above the line of demarcation between contraction and growth. This follows six months of contraction for the sector and it could not be more timely. The improvement in demand came exclusively from the US market. Bears will point out that there was upward pricing pressure in this report, but that naturally comes with increases in demand. It also follows year-over-year declines for many components in the producer price index. Therefore, it is not concerning to me. If we see a continued revival in the manufacturing sector this summer, as I expect, it can take the baton from the service sector in terms of helping to fuel growth for the overall economy.
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
