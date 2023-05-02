Should You Sell In May And Go Away?

gguy44

One might have thought the market would have a better showing after the latest chapter of the banking crisis, which should be the final chapter, came to a close. The troubled regional First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase (to no surprise) over the weekend, which wiped out stock and bond holders, but made all depositors whole. Yet now the focus shifts to tomorrow's rate-hike decision by the Federal Reserve and Chairman Powell's press conference that will follow. We also have approximately 150 corporate earnings reports this week. Lastly, we have to deal with the infantile debate over whether Congress raises the debt ceiling to pay for money that has already been spent.

Given these uncertainties, it might make sense to" sell in May and go away," as goes the old adage, but that does not have as good a track record as the bears would like us to think. The assumption is that the stock market underperforms during the summer months, but over the past 40 years the S&P 500 has returned an average of 3.2% from May through August with 75% of those years resulting in positive returns. Additionally, if the month of May produces a positive return, then the probability that the summer produces a gain rises to 88%. Therefore, don't fall for this old adage with an extended vacation.

Another piece to the soft-landing puzzle looks to be falling into place with yesterday's S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Manager's Index) for the month of April. The service sector has dominated economic activity for the better part of a year, fueling economic growth, as consumers shifted their spending focus from goods during the pandemic to experiences after the reopening. As financial conditions have tightened over the past year, the growth in services spending has started to slow meaningfully. This is why yesterday's manufacturing report was such welcome news. According to Chris Williamson, who is S&P Global's chief economist, "US manufacturing output has regained some encouraging momentum at the start of the second quarter…after four months of decline." Furthermore, he states that "April also saw a welcome upturn in new order inflows for the first time since last September."

The index rose from 49.2 in March to 50.2 in April, crossing above the line of demarcation between contraction and growth. This follows six months of contraction for the sector and it could not be more timely. The improvement in demand came exclusively from the US market. Bears will point out that there was upward pricing pressure in this report, but that naturally comes with increases in demand. It also follows year-over-year declines for many components in the producer price index. Therefore, it is not concerning to me. If we see a continued revival in the manufacturing sector this summer, as I expect, it can take the baton from the service sector in terms of helping to fuel growth for the overall economy.