Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

IWM: You May Want To Buy This Dip

May 02, 2023 10:37 AM ETiShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I believe we could be setting up for another leg up in stocks and crypto.
  • A Fed pause is likely around the corner, and the economy is surprisingly strong.
  • The next rally could be led by higher beta assets. Small-caps and altcoins.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

Thesis Summary

Though some stocks have rallied strongly, much of the market’s gains have been concentrated in mega-cap tech stocks.

This leads me to believe that higher beta assets like small caps, and even altcoins could begin to catch-up.

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (Investing.com)

TGA Balance

TGA Balance (FRED)

Revere Repo

Revere Repo (FRED)

Fed BS

Fed BS (FRED)

Rate hike expectations

Rate hike expectations (CME watch)

Rate hike expectations

Rate hike expectations (CMEWatch)

Nasdaq outperformance

Nasdaq outperformance (Bloomberg)

Microcaps

Microcaps (Fidelity)

IWM TA

IWM TA (Author's work)

IWM 4h chart

IWM 4h chart (Author's work)

Altcoins season index

Altcoins season index (blockchaincenter)

ETHBTC

ETHBTC (Author's work)

This is just one of many exciting stocks you can buy right now! The environment is ripe for outsized gains in this asset class.

Join The Pragmatic Investor to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the space and gain:

- Access to our Stock Portfolio; commodities, international equities, crypto and more.

- Deep dive reports on select stocks

- Weekly macro-focused newsletter.

This article was written by

The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
16.55K Followers
Macro, crypto, commodities, international equities and so much more.

James Foord is an economist and financial writer with over five years of experience writing about stocks and crypto. His lifelong interest in monetary policy and innovative technologies led him to specialize in macroeconomics, crypto and technology. Given the current macro outlook, he is focused on commodities, real assets, international equities and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.