BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) reported its first quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning. The company beat profit estimates easily, but the market didn't like its guidance for the second quarter, which is why shares have slumped 6% at the time of writing.

Still, underlying results looked very solid, and the company's shares are pretty cheap while BP also continues to make hefty shareholder payments.

What Happened?

British energy giant BP p.l.c. reported its first quarter earnings results on Tuesday. Here's what the company's top-line and bottom-line numbers looked like:

While a double beat is naturally preferred over a beat-and-miss report, BP still delivered where it counts -- while revenues missed estimates slightly, the company was more profitable than what Wall Street had expected. And even BP's sales, although weaker than estimated, were up by a compelling 14% year-over-year. And yet, BP shares dropped by 6% (at the time of writing), even though BP delivered compelling earnings and cash flow numbers. Let's take a closer look.

Uncertainties, But Strong Execution

BP, like the other British energy giant Shell plc (SHEL), is pursuing a strategy that results in considerable uncertainties. Both companies are still investing in new oil and gas production, but not at a rate that would allow for growing output. Instead, both companies have stated that their hydrocarbon production will likely decline slowly throughout the 2020s, as investments in other areas, such as electric charging infrastructure, are expanded. That approach differs compared to that of BP's American peers Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), which are more eager to pursue growth in their core hydrocarbon operations. At least in the eyes of the market, CVX and XOM have the better strategy, as their shares are trading at a significantly higher valuation, while the market is uncertain when it comes to profitability levels for BP's green businesses in the future.

But the market is potentially too worried, as BP should continue to generate very significant oil and gas profits and cash flows for years -- even when output declines by 2% per year, for example, profits will still be at 87% of the level seen this year in 2030. In fact, BP believes that its hydrocarbon profits will actually outperform that estimate, as high-grading in its portfolio, combined with efficiency and cost-saving measures, will result in higher profits on a per-barrel basis, according to management.

Looking at BP's results from Q1, there are many things to like. Reported net profits improved drastically versus the previous year's quarter, but that was mostly due to a huge Russia-related write-off in Q1 2022, which impacts the comparability. Underlying replacement cost profit, or adjusted profit, totaled $5.0 billion during the quarter, down year-over-year but still at a very strong level. If BP maintains that level of profitability throughout the year, it will earn $20 billion -- a huge amount of money for a company that is valued at slightly more than $100 billion.

Looking at cash flows, BP generated $8.4 billion of cash from operations and asset sales. The company plans to continue to monetize some non-core assets throughout 2025, thus investors can expect that divestments will add to BP's cash flows in the future, too. At the same time, BP invested $3.6 billion via organic capital expenditures and M&A. The majority of those capital expenditures were related to hydrocarbon investments, i.e., gas production, oil production, and refining, by the way -- BP is still investing in its core business, unlike what some investors believe. "Green" investments make up a minority of BP's overall investments. Between its cash flows and its capital investments, BP has generated free cash flows of $4.8 billion during the first quarter, or $19 billion annualized. That was possible despite a $1.4 billion build during the quarter after adjusting for items such as fair value accounting. This working capital build should eventually reverse, which should result in a boost to future operating cash flows. Without the working capital build, free cash flow would have totaled more than $6 billion during the first quarter, or around $25 billion on an annualized level. But even the non-adjusted free cash flow run rate of $19 billion a year is hefty for a company that is trading at a ~$110 billion market capitalization, as this pencils out to a free cash flow yield of 17%.

That's much higher compared to the free cash flow yields Exxon Mobil and Chevron trade at, which is why BP is able to deliver a way higher shareholder yield. During the first quarter, BP paid out $1.2 billion in dividends -- around 25% of its free cash flows. Another $3.6 billion of free cash were available for other purposes. In line with what BP has done in previous quarters, the company decided to spend the majority of that on share repurchases -- $2.2 billion were used on buybacks aimed at reducing the share count, while another $230 million were spent on buybacks with the expressed goal of offsetting dilution that would otherwise have been caused by the issuance of shares to employees and management. This means that the $2.2 billion spent on "ordinary" buybacks were fully used to lower the share count -- some other companies spend heavily on buybacks, but a large portion of that is not actually reducing the share count as new shares are being issued.

The result of this buyback spending is clearly visible in BP's share count:

Over the last two years, BP's share count dropped by 13%, versus a solid but way less spectacular reduction of 5% at XOM. CVX, meanwhile, has reduced its share count by a measly 2% over the last two years. BP's buyback spending over the last year was higher than the average over the last two years, and it looks like this could remain the case going forward. BP has announced another $1.75 billion of (net) buybacks for the current quarter, which makes for another 1.6% of its shares at the current valuation. If BP keeps that up, its share count will decline by around 6%-7% during this year.

The good thing about a buyback pace this high is that it creates considerable effects when it comes to cash flow per share, profit per share, and also the ability to raise the dividend. If BP buys back 6% of its shares per year, it can increase the dividend by 4% per year while actually paying less and less per year in total dollars. The 4% annual dividend growth rate is BP's target in a $60 oil price environment, actual dividend growth could thus be higher going forward, as oil prices are considerably higher right now. But even 4% dividend growth would be solid when combined with a dividend yield of 4.2%, using current prices. And, as shown above, this dividend should get safer and safer, as the share count is being reduced faster than the target dividend growth rate, and since the dividend payout ratio is pretty low, at just ~25% of free cash flows.

On top of buying back shares at a rapid pace, BP has also reduced its net debt further during the first quarter, ending the quarter with a $21 billion net debt position, equal to less than 0.5x its EBITDA. While BP's balance sheet is not as ultra-strong as that of XOM, for example, it is still pretty strong. I expect that BP will continue to lower its net debt position over time as not all of its free cash flows are used for buybacks and dividends.

A Bargain Valuation

BP looks very cheap, no matter how we look at things. In terms of adjusted net profits, BP trades at 5.5x the Q1 earnings pace. Looking at free cash flows, the picture is almost the same, as the free cash flow multiple is 5.7. In order to compare companies with different net debt usage, we can also look at the enterprise value to EBITDA multiple, which accounts for debt and cash on the balance sheet:

Data by YCharts

BP trades at just 3.4x EBITDA, whereas its American peers trade at a premium of around 60% to that -- and even XOM and CVX are far from expensive in absolute terms.

While it is far from guaranteed that this valuation gap will close, it looks like BP p.l.c. is trading with a huge margin of safety. If oil prices remain at the current level (or rise), BP's profits should remain strong, despite the fact that the company has guided for some production declines in Q2 due to maintenance etc. The full-year guidance (production flat with 2022) has been reiterated, which is, I believe, more important. If BP continues to buy back shares at a rapid pace while raising its dividend and retiring more debt, it would be far from surprising if its shares eventually head higher, I believe. In the meantime, investors get a nice dividend yield from BP p.l.c. stock of more than 4%.