Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Phillips 66: The Importance Of The Chemicals Segment

May 02, 2023 11:26 AM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)CVX, MPC, VLO, XOM2 Comments
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.14K Followers

Summary

  • Phillips 66's Chemicals Segment is frequently overlooked due to its bigger Refining & Midstream Segments. Today, I'll discuss why PSX's Chemicals Segment is so important for shareholders.
  • PSX's Chemicals Segment primarily consists of a 50/50 joint-venture with Chevron called CPChem.
  • Today, I'll take a look at PSX's Chemicals Segment's recent performance and what to expect from CPChem going forward.
  • Phillips 66 is due to release Q1 earnings on Wednesday, May 3rd, so I'll also review consensus earnings estimates.

Phillips 66 Gasoline and Service Station with Semi Tanker Truck

ivanastar/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Years ago, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) unveiled a strategic plan to grow shareholder value by investing heavily in its higher-margin Midstream and Chemicals Segments in order to diversify away from and smooth out its

PSX FY2022 Segment Earnings

Phillips66

PSX Chemicals Growth Projects

Phillips66

Global HDPE Market

Global Newswire

PSX Consensus Earnings Estimates

Yahoo Finance

XOM's Q1 Chemicals Segment

ExxonMobil

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.14K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSX, XOM, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.