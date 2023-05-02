Paul Bradbury/OJO Images via Getty Images

Crazy speculative excess seems to be right under the surface. Whatever the stock market decline did in the previous year, it did not completely quell its speculative zeal, it's still there. On the downside, we never reached that point where all hope was lost. From the end of the year, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has jumped from around 16,500 to 30,200. Close to 83% gain. And most of that gain was made in only a few weeks.

Then I opened my stock list sometime in the past few weeks and found that GameStop (GME) was at it again. Up 30% or 35% in a day. Lots of stocks have recovered. Tesla (TSLA) was up from around $110 back to $185, though price markdowns have shaved a bit off of that.

If Crypto Is Not A Currency, What Is It?

It seems a lot of the craziness is still found in "crypto currencies" and anti-establishment stocks, the strike out-against-the-man stocks. It feels like whatever it is that people liked in Trump stepped into the stock market. I'm not saying it is the same people, but it is a similar sentiment, which is passing through the culture.

Bitcoin made a hell of a comeback even if it is not stable enough to be considered currency. So, we'll call it some kind of an against-the-establishment-investment vehicle. Backers would call it an anti-inflation vehicle, or yet another speculative technology vehicle, the technology being blockchain. It's an anti-inflation vehicle because there is a fixed amount of it. It cannot be manipulated like the Federal Reserve and Congress can manipulate the economy.

Those against it might call it "nothing" or worse, hyped "nothing," some feel it is aiding and abetting criminals by giving them a way to wash currency, and they would call blockchain nothing more than an updated accounting program. But for those of us who don't get anything out of blockchain, it was revealed recently in the Wall Street Journal, that it did actually help to track down a Bitcoin thief, James Zhong. So, it's not nothing. It's something. Though it may still not have enough.

Fans of the crypto-currency-whatever-it-is-investment-vehicle, used to say it would be used as the new medium of exchange, but this has not panned out so far, and it has turned out to be mostly just an anti-inflationary vehicle, and that part of it seems to be working out at this particular moment.

Although, a case can be made that the real gold-standard for inflation may still be gold, and that all the interest in the new thing, Bitcoin, has deflected or delayed investment in gold, which has more than a theoretical, or mathematical fixed stock of the substance, there is a real fixed amount of gold on the planet, though we may not know exactly what that is, and there may be gold we can never get at because it is heavy and closer to the center of the planet. Though it could be said that "mining" Bitcoin only adds more to the "nothing" outstanding. Whereas mining gold will add our actual store of the stuff. Detractors of Bitcoin would say that it added to our climate crisis, but then, so does mining for gold.

In terms of ultimate practical use, mylar coatings of gold are used to protect astronauts' eyes and satellites from the sun. Also, it is an excellent conductor of electricity, perhaps third after silver and copper, but it doesn't react with anything in the atmosphere, doesn't tarnish, and so has a longer life. In addition, it is often used for electronic connectors, and in dentistry, and the arts. Which may not be much, but it is much more than Bitcoin, which is theoretical and has no practical value whatever.

To refresh your memory, an early idea for currency was proposed by John Law, who came down from Scotland suggesting that instead of bringing bags of coins to pay for things, that a substitute that would suit most people would be smaller denominations of mortgages to the great estates everyone knew about. He took this idea tiny mortgages and turned it into the idea of paper currency, and hawked it to kingdoms all over Europe, finally getting the regent of France, the Duke of Orleans to go along with it, and he made John Law the Controller of France. The problem was that there was nothing much to do with the currency but to invest it in La Compagnie d'Occident (known in English as the Mississippi Company). It was the vehicle which owned all of France's vast property in the New World (and later purchased by America in the Louisiana Purchase), and which he also headed. So, he was both the Controller of France and the head of the Compagnie d'Occident. The shares of the company went up so spectacularly that Law tried to collar it, but then it just collapsed, and he had to run for the border.

Since that time most currencies have been backed by gold and silver. Though the backing with gold became cripplingly confining for monetary authorities, and it was dropped. In the end, a currency is, in a larger sense, simply a confidence game. If people lose confidence, then a currency is dead. In the U.S. confidence starts with the Federal Reserve System, which is conducted by serious people, first and foremost is Jerome Powell.

I happen to think that the Federal Reserve's policy was correct in 2008-12, but that is just an opinion. However, I do feel at some point you should take off the emergency conditions, and permit interest rates to find their appropriate level. That did not happen. People are want to forget about the other side of Keynes - yes, the government should be the buyer of last resort and borrow to stimulate the economy in horrible times, but when times are good, you are supposed to pay down that debt.

What Backs Up The Dollar?

But okay, a currency is more than just a monetary authority, it is also backed by a people, an economy, and the military of that country.

The USA has 15 of the top 20 research universities in world.

It is a country of immigrants, and it is the immigrants, even now in 2023, that bring the brains and ambition that have made the country great. Not the second and third and fourth generation, who no longer have their parent's drive. As it happens, I am a tango dancer, the role of the immigrant was brought home to me by a tango event a few New Year's Eve's ago when a show of hands was asked for by the event sponsor. How many were immigrants? My rough guess would be 70%. Only 30% were born Americans. Not only that, but fully one-third of Chicago dancers were either Russians or Ukrainians. The Argentinians have drifted away, only a smattering of them.

Americans have garnered 403 Nobel Prizes. This year 4 of 7 winners in the sciences were affiliated with American Institutions. Harvard alone claims 154 Nobels, the University of Chicago, with all of its economics Nobels claims 97.

One Nobel prize winner, William Shockley, shared the Nobel with two others at Bell Labs for the transistor, and then moved out to California. Stanford helped him with some land, and voilà, Silicon Valley, which might very well be called Bell Labs West. Computers seemed to have come out of Xerox Parc - the mouse, the graphical interface. How would you ever quantify all the stuff that's come out of Silicon Valley? Brains have come to America because it has the universities, and the deep pockets of military and business spending. But also because it is a beacon of freedom, because it has a Statue of Liberty and they wanted to live in such a society. The old right, Ronald Reagan, never failed to speak of freedom and democracy, but Trump, the current Republican standard-bearer never seems to mention those things anymore. I mean this more as a barometer than a political statement.

The U.S. has a large military.

The Navy has 485 vessels, including 11 Aircraft carriers (no other nation has more than 2). It also has 67 Submarines.

The Air Force has a vast array of aircraft in its fleet of perhaps 5700 airplanes, including the F-22 and F-35. Also, 11,000 Drones (UAS - unmanned aircraft systems)

The Army has 2,709 M1 Abrams in service, and another 3,700 in various states of disrepair in storage. So, helping out Ukraine should not be such a problem.

I'm not bothering to look up the missiles and nuclear warheads. If they are used, then the game is over. When experts were about to tell Eisenhower how the economy would recover from a nuclear shock, he waved them off, saying we'd be grubbing for worms.

I'm not particularly basing the U.S. currency on its military, but as my mentor Saul Bellow said in the title of one of his books, It All Adds Up. Probably I'm basing my belief in the dollar on a very serious but sometimes wayward Fed, which stands behind the U.S. currency, and a $23 trillion GDP economy, largest in the world.

My point would be that none of the crypto-currencies really have these things standing behind them. Indeed, they want to be thought of as independent of any authority. That's the beauty of them. They are independent of any Federal Reserve, though some are now trying to tether themselves to bullion, minerals, and currency, in the hopes that that will increase their credibility, but so far as I can tell those currencies-whatever-they-are have no real use. Of course, if the confidence levels rise in those vehicles, then they could be of use.

The important job of the Fed is to keep interest rate, currency levels, unemployment in line with the county's economy because it is to these things the currency is tethered.

Indeed, I think many of the folks who were big on crypto will want to abandon it when they realize that the government needs flexibility, especially in difficult times like or 2008, which a fixed amount of currency will not permit that. Though since the dollar isn't tethered to gold or silver, but to the economy as a whole, it is incumbent on the Fed to retain credibility, and it cannot give up on a course of action just because the stock market doesn't like it.

Now let's look at another economy - Argentina, where things have gone awry. As I stated above, I am a tango dancer, and I have been going to Buenos Aires since 1997, 14 trips so far. Each trip is a month or two or three (it can be cold in Chicago). And I can report that when I first went there, the Argentine peso was tied to the dollar. 1 dollar = 1 peso.

Then in 2001-02 came the technology crash in the U.S., and the "burbuja" (bubble) in Argentina. Argentina defaulted on its debt, and the new Kirchner regime forced bondholders to accept a 30% cut in the value of their bonds. Since Buenos Aires became, in effect, my second home, I was not particularly fond of Paul Singer, who stood against this haircut, and held Argentina's feet to the fire. It made it impossible for Argentina to borrow, and it was not until a new regime headed by Mauricio Macri that the government paid Singer. Singer seems to me correct about his assessments, but what Singer fails to do is show a way out for these third world governments so dependent on the IMF and the World Bank.

What was a 1 to 1 ratio dollar to peso, is now 1 dollar = 200 pesos, officially. And where you could once use the dollar sign ($) for both currencies, the U.S. dollar is now labeled US$, so people know which is which. In currencies so badly damaged as Argentina's, people try to do their saving in U.S. dollars. And indeed, throughout the world, 60% of $100 bills are outside the U.S. Indeed, in Argentina, all real estate transactions are denominated and paid in U.S. dollars. People bring bags of currency to real estate closings, and worry about whether or not the currency is counterfeit. Which is understandable, I have never run into counterfeit currency except in Argentina, where I have received both counterfeit pesos and dollars. Bringing me to the blue stripe down the $100 bill. The "Blue" dollar, the black market, the exchange is nearly double. As of this writing, April 26, 2023, the rate is 1 dollar = 490 pesos. See below the stack of bills I got for a "blue" $100 bill. It feels like 1920's Germany in Argentina.

With my Argentine friends I tried to suss out how Argentina could turn things around. Argentina has 44 million people and a GDP of about $500 billion; meanwhile, California has a population of 39 million and a GDP of $3.5 trillion, seven and half times the size of Argentina's economy. Yet Argentina values things that California does not value - a national health program, and they have a fine education system, and a university education does not cost anything, another thing California does not value as highly. The country seems to return again and again to beliefs coming out of dictator Juan Peron (husband of Evita), who espoused populist ideals of social justice, worker's rights, improvement of workers living conditions, and progressive belief in income redistribution.

The country has not created a rich environment for Argentina's entrepreneurs, and this has consequences. The rich are usually the innovators, not just moneybags. Think of the visionary American innovators - Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk. Gates saw a computer on every desk. Bezos saw that anything could be sold over the internet. With Musk I was stunned to see booster rockets land when they took off, and become re-usable. They have changed lives not just in America, but around the world. They are more change agents than coupon clippers. Many in Argentina blame the supermarkets, and bemoan the lack of choices. But if you are running a supermarket in a high inflation environment, you want to turn over product as soon as possible. So, adding something that will not turn over quickly is a bit of a problem. Really, it makes running a supermarket super tricky. Also, Argentina is one of the breadbaskets of the world, yet producers are highly taxed, and so is their product.

The monetary oversight in Argentina is not effective. For a long time, The Economist would not accept any statistics from Argentina because they were doctored to make things look not quite so bad. And currently, there is an anti-inflationary program called "Precios Justos" (Just Prices, Fair Prices), which attempts to protect certain necessary items from ravages of inflation. These are the kinds of ineffective things that happen when central bank leaders like Jay Powell hesitate and fail.

Dollar to Argentine Peso (Thomas Barnard, writer)

[I came back from a recent trip from Argentina with $100 in local currency, which at current rates is the 49,000 pesos shown above.]

Sadly, the Peronistas will allow all the hard work be done by the next people who come into the job (like past president Macri, who paid Paul Singer), to improve Argentina's financial situation, but this will supposedly be at the people's expense, and they will blame the reformers for all the country's problems in the next election. So, inflation is likely to continue to be on the menu.

My point is that the Fed started the crazy speculation, the extremely low interest rates that companies took advantage of to do stock buybacks (an unhappy unintended consequence), and when the Fed started buying bonds in Quantitative Easing 1, QE2, and QE3, retirees had nowhere to turn because the Fed had already set the re-discount rate next to zero, so this forced them into the stock market (sometimes called "financial suppression"). All of this was juiced even further when Congress, under pressure of Covid, voted stimulus checks that recipients threw into GameStop and AMC and crypto (also unintended, this time by the Congress).

A Padded Cell

It looks to this observer that no matter how nutty an investor might be, there is so much money sloshing around… individual States still have Covid money, and there's infrastructure and computer chip money, student debt forgiveness would put more money in people's pockets. It's hard to imagine a very serious recession or stock market collapse. And that's why I characterized this situation as a crazy investor in a padded cell. It doesn't look as though even a crazy investor can do himself very much harm.

But that may mean that inflation, and the real bugaboo, inflationary expectations, may be with us for some time. It looks to me like when the inflation numbers look good, the Fed will loosen rates, and it will be off to the races. And when inflation looks bad, the Fed will tighten, and stocks will fall back a bit. I don't think the Fed has the will-power to bring inflation back to 2%, which is a good target. Jerome Powell is a well-intentioned man, but unfortunately, he will likely buckle under the pressure of unemployment. It is impossible to have two masters, just ask Thomas à Becket. Meaning that I don't think the Fed can always respond to both mandates - unemployment and price stability. Sometimes it needs to veer one way or the other. When the economy is strong, and inflation is a problem, like now, it should veer to higher interest rates and price stability. When unemployment is high and inflation is low, it should veer toward low interest rates.

My stock market bias is to the downside at this point in time, but I have been concerned about historically high P/E's for years, so I have to correct for that, but what does it mean to advocate for the upside, does that mean a P/E that goes stratospheric? It makes me think of the Japanese market in 1989, when the Nikkei hit a P/E of 65, I think that comes with a very high price, which is that Japanese stock market so far has not recovered, and that's 35 years. Stocks did not get back to 1929 levels until the 1950's. There can be long recovery times from stock market peaks.

In the background there have been three bank failures (Silicon Valley, Silvergate, First Republic) in the U.S., and a bigger one in Switzerland (Credit Suisse), and now a debt ceiling issue is coming up and the pundits cite a House that only barely agreed on a Speaker, and that they may never agree on a debt ceiling. Moreover, their mission, if they can agree on one, is to halt spending.

Someone Could Get Hurt

So, a combination could occur that would make for an unintended disaster. A Fed finally holding to higher interest rates to stop inflation with a contemporaneous halt in spending. That would then take out the "padded cell" from my scenario. Someone could get hurt.

Bubble expert, Jeremy Grantham, thinks the S&P is still at risk of a 50% haircut, and that other concurrent bubbles - housing, for example, is also headed for correction. I think it is possible the Fed will bear down on inflation, and you don't want to bet against the Fed, but if that happens, and stocks decline, Buffett says to bring your bucket, not your thimble.

Take Away

I would stay in treasuries, and keep your powder dry. Steer clear of crypto. Gold is a reasonable hedge against inflation. Like a Buffett investor, I would want to own a business. Barrick (GOLD) is a good business, so is Newmont (NEM).

I am beginning to develop ideas for deployment of the dry powder, if and when that time comes along. ASML Holding (ASML) seems to have laser etching technology that is unequalled. Lucid Motors (LCID) may be a competitor with Tesla, which has not had much competition.