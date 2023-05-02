Vladyslav Horoshevych/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

Back in February I published an article on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) called "This Net Lease Is Different, And It Is A Buy". Since then the stock has largely moved sideways with the S&P 500. Last week, the company came out with their latest earnings report highlighting some interesting trends so today I want to take the opportunity to go through the report and see if my buy thesis still holds. After all the REIT represents my biggest net lease position.

I've previously argued that the main differentiator versus other net lease REITs is their relatively unique sale-leaseback focused strategy that focuses on their existing clients. This is reflected in their numbers as sale-leasebacks account for the vast majority of new acquisitions. In fact, they represented 100% of investment activity in four out of the past five quarters (incl. Q1 2023) and their proportion never fell below 89%. What's perhaps even more important is that the vast majority of these transactions are being done with existing tenants - 94% this quarter, 95% before that and 94% before that.

It matters, because sale-leasebacks are a win-win scenario for both sides. The tenant gets access to capital it needs, which is more important now than ever with the ongoing banking crisis as the tenant's ability to get bank financing has diminished or at the very least the terms have worsened, there's understandably more demand for traditional sale-leasebacks. By helping the tenant EPRT benefits as it gets better than normal lease terms as reflected by:

Long lease durations - this is understandable as for most of these tenants, the location is their business (think car wash) and therefore they are happy to sign up to 20 year lease. An overall WAULT of 13.9 years is also obviously great for the landlord.

Build-in rent escalations for 95.3% of lease averaging 1.6% per year

Financial reporting on a property level - as insight into tenant's financials is hugely advantageous to assess the risk level. Currently average rent coverage stands a very solid 3.9x (the highest of all major net lease REITs).

As you can see the model gives EPRT an edge over competition, though it's worth mentioning that management expects this to diminish overtime as competition normalizes and sale-leasebacks becomes the new normal. But in the meantime it allows them to lock in pretty interesting lease terms. Beyond lease terms, the acquisition price is often below market as reflected by average cash cap rate on new acquisitions of 7.6% (up 10 bps from Q4). When compared to the average cap rate on disposals of 6.1% it's clear the REIT can create some serious value with their capital recycling. And though overall disposal in Q1 were quite low, the spread is striking, especially when you consider that the properties sold had rent coverage of just 2.3x (significantly below average), meaning these were some of the more distressed properties. Looking ahead, management feels that cap rates have topped out and expects to acquire new properties in the following quarters at low to mid-7%, depending on the mix of sectors.

From an operational standpoint, the first quarter has been really strong with ongoing occupancy of 99.9% as the REIT has only 4 vacant properties out of over 1,600. Same store growth came in at 1.6% for the second straight quarter. AFFO and core FFO both increased by 5% YoY to $0.40 and $0.42 per share, respectively. As note by management the core FFO excludes almost a Million dollars of other income recognized on two insurance recoveries. Looking ahead, following Q1 results and a strong Q2 investment pipeline management has raised its AFFO forecast for 2023 to a range of $1.60 to $1.64, which implies 6.3% growth. This is the highest of all major net lease REIT. This is partly thanks to 2% rent escalations, partly because of management's ability to acquire new properties at really good terms (thanks to sale-leasebacks) as well as effective capital recycling.

EPRT Investor Presentation

As far as risks, the REIT is in my opinion amongst the best positioned to get through a potential economic slowdown. This is because its service-oriented tenant base is well diversified into recession resistant sectors, and near-term lease terminations are extremely low with just 5.7% of ABR expiring through 2027 (lowest near-term expirations of all major net lease REITs). Their balance sheet is reasonably leveraged with net debt to EBITDA of 3.8x and a low average cost of capital of 3.3%. Notably they have no debt maturities this year and only $200 Million due next year which will be easily manageable with $775 Million in liquidity. This actually puts the company in a position where it can take advantage of an economic slowdown by acquiring new properties at higher cap rates while holding a stable tenant portfolio with high coverage.

Of course, none of the above matters if the price isn't right and unfortunately EPRT barely ever trades at a meaningful discount. Currently it's priced on par with Realty Income (O). Some would argue that given its track-record O deserves a premium, but I think that what EPRT lags in reputation it makes up in growth potential. An implied cap rate of 5.7% isn't super cheap either, but is reasonable in light of recent disposals that took place at a cap rate of 6.1% (and those were arguably some of the worst properties).

Author's analysis

To sum up, I don't see meaningful upside for EPRT beyond FFO growth as the multiple feels fairly stretched. Still, with a 5-6% FFO growth and a well-covered (growing) dividend yield just shy of 4.5%, the stock should be able to beat a broader index and therefore I reiterate my BUY rating here at $24.60 per share. I also see no reason to move my PT of $30 per share.

As such my updated thesis for EPRT is as follows:

4.5% dividend yield (growing at 4% per year)

5-6% FFO growth for the next two to three years

no multiple expansion

-> total expected return of 10% per year