Investment Thesis

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Q1 2023 results are positively welcome by investors. Here, I termed this analysis a Peter Lynch turnaround because I wanted to show how these turnarounds work. Recently, I covered this with Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), and I'll briefly repeat myself now,

A Peter Lynch turnaround [...] means a stock where the narrative that everyone knows is one thing. But that actual the underlying business is dramatically improving.

The Peter Lynch turnaround is this. When everyone ''kinda'' knows the story thinks one thing about a business, but the recently reported results show something completely different to the prevailing narrative.

Simply put, I argue that Uber is now significantly more free cash flow generating than one would be led to believe prior to this earnings report.

So, let's get to it.

Revenue Growth Rates Impress And Change the Narrative

UBER Q1 2023

The consensus had Uber's revenues at $8.7 billion. The fact that Uber was able to deliver a beat on the top line was welcomed by investors. But that's not the thrust of investors' delight.

Indeed, I declare that investors were not even particularly bullish about Uber's guidance for Q2 2023.

Recall, gross booking for Q2 2023 guidance points to an increase of around 17% y/y. Meaning that despite the challenging comparables with the prior year, not only is Q2 2023 likely to be satisfactory, but it adds credence to the possibility that Uber's revenue growth rates in 2023 could be strong.

Even though I admit that gross bookings don't directly correlate with net revenue growth rates, the fact that bookings for Q2 point to steady growth ahead are something that investors should pay heed to.

UBER Q1 2023

After all, bookings are one determinant of solid revenue growth rates. Again, as I've already alluded to, decelerating booking growth rates was not the key reason that investors got bullish on Uber. So, what got investors particularly excited about Uber's recent results?

Free Cash Flow Story Picks Up Momentum

UBER Q1 2023

Uber's Q1 2023 results saw a massive improvement in EBITDA profitability. And while that was certainly something that investors were mightily keen to evaluate, we now reach the real crux of the bull story:

We delivered record profitability and free cash flow in Q1, and we are poised to expand profitability again in Q2 (Uber's CFO Nelson Chai)

UBER Q1 2023

What's important in the graphic above is not that Uber reported $549 million in free cash flow. That's really not that significant for a company with a market cap of $70 billion.

But what is absolutely critical to understand is the pace of change in 12 months. As you can see above, in last year's Q1, Uber's free cash flow was negative. And in the pace of 12 months, this stock has been significantly de-risked.

All for me to further drive home my argument. Uber's share price is up 18% (including the 5% jump post-earnings). That means that after all the hard work in improving Uber's free cash flow potential, investors haven't until now been willing to give Uber the benefit of the doubt that it could in fact be a highly free cash flow generating business.

Next, consider the key drivers of Uber's strong EBITDA performance in Q1:

UBER Q1 2023

Even though, in absolute dollar sums, Mobility EBITDA saw the biggest growth y/y, the most narrative-changing segment was the leap in Delivery EBITDA from $30 million in Q1 2022 to $288 million in Q1 2023.

Indeed, during Uber's prepared remarks Uber states that,

Delivery margins expanded to nearly 2% of Gross Bookings as a result of improved network efficiencies, the increased contribution of advertising, and continued marketing and incentive optimization.

In other words, Uber is now more than just a story stock that's investing for growth. It's a growth business that's delivering solid free cash flows.

The Bottom Line

Uber Technologies, Inc.'s profitability profile continues to rapidly improve. The stock's prospects are becoming too meaningful to be ignored. The stock is demonstrably not cheap and probably priced around 35x forward free cash flows.

But there again, given this narrative-changing quarter of strong free cash flows, I believe that investors are more confident and inclined to give Uber Technologies, Inc. the benefit of the doubt.