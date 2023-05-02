Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

onsemi Continues To Execute Very Well In Auto, SiC, And Restructuring

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.89K Followers

Summary

  • A beat-and-raise quarter saw onsemi outperform on revenue and margins and provide better guidance for Q2'2023 than many peers.
  • Electrification and new ADAS offerings continue to power auto opportunities, while a pivot toward energy infrastructure offers above-average growth in the industrial category.
  • Weaker utilization, normalizing demand, and start-up/capacity ramp costs will pressure margins relative to the exceptional levels of 2022.
  • High single-digit revenue growth and double-digit adjusted FCF growth can support a higher share price, but onsemi's upside is better understood by the Street and better reflected in the shares.

An illustration representing a computer circuit board and a car chip.

Jae Young Ju

The changes pursued by management at onsemi (NASDAQ:ON), including a greater focus on silicon carbide (or SiC) and advanced auto and industrial products, as well as exiting lower-margin business, continue to drive good results from this power, analog, and imaging semiconductor

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.89K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.