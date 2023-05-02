FactoryTh

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is a solid company, but now is not the time to own its stock.

Company Profile

WIRE is a manufacturer of electrical wire and cables that are used to distribute electricity to a power outlet or switch. All of its products are made at a single vertically integrated facility in Texas.

Its products include NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, as well as SEU, SER, Photovoltaic, URD, tray cable, metal-clad and armored cables. All of its products are made with copper or aluminum to carry a current. Copper is the primary raw material that goes into wire products, and represent over 78% of the dollar value of its raw material costs in 2022.

Q1 Earnings

For Q1, WIRE saw revenue fall -9% to $660.5 million. That was just below the $684.0 million consensus.

Copper unit volumes were flat year over year, with the sales decline stemming from an -11.8% decrease in average selling price. Aluminum wire revenue accounted for nearly 15% of sales.

Gross margins fell -260 basis points to 31.1%. The average cost to buy copper fell -8.2%, which was less than the decline in the average selling price of copper.

Adjusted EPS was $6.50. That beat analyst estimates by 75 cents.

Discussing the state of the copper market on its Q1 call and why volumes were flat, CFO Bret Eckert said:

"We definitely saw, like everyone in the country saw and even globally, there was a lot of uncertainty as you got into February and into March, with what was going on with the banks, what was going to happen with interest rates. That always leans in on the commodity, right? Is the dollar stronger, is the dollar weaker? You've got to play with regard to that. So you saw some fluctuation in those copper prices. Even though availability is still very, very, very tight and the shape of copper is never been more critical. And so that had a little bit of headwind that we experienced. We also saw which -- what happens during those times is distributors tend to take a look at their inventory and take their inventory levels down a little bit because they see a lot of fluctuation in the copper balance. They want to get a little bit leaner. "So we did see distributor inventories come down 15 to 20 days. That's actually a good thing, in my mind. You're coming into the second quarter. They have a lot leaner inventories, which plays very well into our immediate order immediate ship business model. And so I like that position as you head into the second quarter."

While WIRE beat on EPS, the big concern and why the stock likely dropped was the flat year-over-year volume. A new plant came online for WIRE in the 2nd half of 2022 that added 15-20% more capacity versus what it would have seen last year. Meanwhile, manufacturers need high utilization to offset fixed costs, or margins can take a hit.

The good thing for the company is that it said distributor inventory came down quite a bit, so if demand picks up that channel will need to be restocked, which could lead to strong volume growth in Q2.

Opportunities and Risks

As seen in its Q1 results, the price of copper as well as the spread between the average price of copper wires and the cost of copper plays a big role in its results. However, the market pricing for copper wires and copper prices do not always mirror each other, making WIRE's margins volatile.

Since 2021, WIRE's gross margins have been more than double what they were prior to the pandemic. Its margin took off at the beginning of 2021, climbing to 19% in Q1 2021 and then surged to 37.2% in Q2 2021. Gross margins would peak in Q3 of 2022 at 39.3%, and have been above 30% every quarter since Q2 2021.

WIRE Gross Margins (FinBox)

Whether WIRE can maintain its gross margins or if the go back to 10-15% range they were from 2013-2020 will play a large role in how the stock performs over the new few years. WIRE's improved operational efficiencies play a role in its margins, but so do overall industry dynamics and volumes.

Residential housing has represented about 30% of WIRE's business, so a new home construction slowdown could impact it. However, the company has said its residential production can also go into the commercial and industrial industries. Management also noted on its Q4 call that anytime you see a residential building boom like we saw coming out of the pandemic, that there is typically a light commercial boom that follows 12-24 months afterwards.

On the Q4 call, CEO Daniel Jones said:

"And I'm pretty bullish going forward on what's happening in that industrial and commercial. Each one of those segments are doing real well. There are pockets that are still pretty hot versus other geographical spots. But for the most part, the industrial and the commercial both are moving along at about the pace that we thought would happen."

With a strong market the past few years, WIRE has built up its cash position from $183 million the end 2020 to nearly $700 million as of last quarter. It has no debt. It's also been buying back a lot of stock, including spending $127 million to repurchase nearly 4% of its shares in Q1.

Valuation

WIRE trades at 3.9x the 2023 EBITDA of $550.8 million and 4.5x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $478.9 million.

On a PE basis, it trades at 7x EPS estimates of $23.23. Based on the 2024 consensus for EPS of $20.03, it trades at 8x.

WIRE doesn't have any great public comps, and the stock is trading at the low end of its historical valuation. Atkore (ATKR) may be one of the closest comps, and it trades at 5.6x 2023 EBITDA. Its margins have also ballooned the past few years as well.

WIRE Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Conclusion

When looking at a cyclical industrial firm like WIRE, there is one line of thought that the best time to buy the stocks is when their trailing valuations are high and to sell when the trailing valuations are low. The thought is that this will help you get in around the trough of the market and out around the peak on the market. By that logic, it would be time to get out of WIRE, whose earnings have likely hit a cyclical peak.

The big questions when looking at a WIRE is how well will demand hold up in a potential recessionary environment and where do gross margins eventually settle. Its Q1 results showed some weakness. The results were perhaps not quite enough to say the end of its run is here, but it was a yellow flag at the very least.

That said, it's still not the right time to buy a cyclical stock that has been riding some nice waves. If you own it, I'd sell and take profits. It's a good company, it's just not the right time to own this type of stock.