NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 11:30 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Palmer - Investor Relations

Kurt Sievers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Betz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

C.J. Muse - Evercore

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

William Stein - Truist

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NXP First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeff Palmer. Please go ahead.

Jeff Palmer

Thank you, Latania and good morning everyone. Welcome to NXP Semiconductor’s first quarter earnings call. With me on the call today is Kurt Sievers, NXP’s President and CEO; and Bill Betz, our CFO. The call today is being recorded and will be available for replay from our corporate website.

Today’s call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause NXP’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the macroeconomic impact on specific end markets in which we operate, the sale of new and existing products and our expectations for the financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Please be reminded that NXP undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements. For a full disclosure on forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release.

Additionally, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are driven primarily by discrete

