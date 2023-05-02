Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

E2open Parent Holdings Stock Dives: A Speculative Trade Emerges

May 02, 2023 12:53 PM ETE2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We have now traded E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. successfully twice, each netting 20% gains.
  • Today, E2open Parent Holdings shares have been slammed on an outlook accompanying fiscal Q4 earnings that was indeed disappointing.
  • While E2open Parent Holdings shares are likely to remain lower than previously seen, we still see a third trade emerging despite the lower outlook.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Day trading stocks. Trader studying stock markets on TradingView app.

Daniel Balakov

Back in October 2022, we recommended that you buy E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) at $5. That trade paid off, as it returned over 20% in a few weeks if you followed our advice. Then, we told you that you could

We make winners. Come make money with us

Like our winning trades? Stop wasting time and join the traders at BAD BEAT Investing at a 61% off sale annually!

Our hedge fund analysts are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

  • Available all day during market hours with a vibrant chat.
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week from our hedge fund analysts
  • Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
  • Deep value situations
  • Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one attention

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
37.76K Followers
The #1 service for high performing trades run by active hedge fund analysts

We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ETWO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.