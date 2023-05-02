Daniel Balakov

Back in October 2022, we recommended that you buy E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) at $5. That trade paid off, as it returned over 20% in a few weeks if you followed our advice. Then, we told you that you could make money here again in January when the stock dipped back toward $5, and within 3 weeks shares surged back to $7, good for 20-30% gains. We love to find beaten-down names and profit from what we view will be an inevitable reversal higher, even if it is short-lived.

Well, today, ETWO is being slammed once again. We still love the operations here, as a company that works to assist other companies in maximizing their supply chain efficiency. However, companies are seeming to reduce spend, and with many supply chain issues worked out, ETWO is facing some near-term pressure. The stock is down 27% on its just-reported fiscal Q4 earnings, and we think it sets up for another trade.

The play

Target entry 1: $4.30-$4.35 (30% of position)

Target entry 2: $4.20-$4.25 (33% of position)

Target entry 3: $4.10-$4.35 (37% of position)

Stop loss: $3.65

Target exit: $5.15-$5.20

Note: This trade structure mimics trades at our investing service. Any modifications or updates to levels are found there. Please adjust levels and lot sizes to your own risk tolerance.

If this trade plays out like our prior two did, even if we only achieve the first buy target, and it shoots to the exit, should net another ~20% return. Here is the deal. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has continued to lose money this past year and likely will lose some more in 2023. These types of companies, one that is not making real EPS, have seen shares get crushed. ETWO is expanding operations, and bringing in new customers, but the outlook has alarmed the Street. So what did this earnings report look like? Let us discuss.

Topline growth

The E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. topline is still growing. However, the revenues were slightly below consensus estimates. As a reminder, ETWO has four key components to its network, including Demand, Supply, Logistics, and Global Trade. Each component in the network sees revenue come from software subscriptions and/or tailored professional services. Given this is a software/cloud company, business spending in this climate is a concern. In the just-reported quarter, revenue still jumped higher, but the rapid pace of growth is slowing. Total revenue was $166.3 million and missed consensus by $4.9 million.

Subscription revenue grew 18.2% from the year-ago comparable period to $136.9 million or 82.3%% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 6.6% on a constant currency basis. For the fiscal year, revenues were up 58.8%. This is respectable growth. Growing subscription revenue is key, as it is recurring revenue, not one-time revenue. However, the profit potential is in question

Earnings power

Margins are key with software companies. With revenue up so much, we once again saw a big increase in gross profit. In fact, gross profit widened 21.4% from the year-ago period to $87.0 million and was a sequential gain too from $84 million in fiscal Q3. That is strong and was up $7.0 million from Q2. But, adjusted gross profit grew just 4.1% on a constant currency basis to $116.6 million.

How about margins? Well, they drive a lot of the results here, and overall, the company saw 52.3% gross margins compared to 49.7% last year, while adjusted gross margin was 70.2%. This was up 40 basis points from a year ago. So, the top line grew and margins expanded. The earnings power overall was still solid. Adjusted EBITDA was up 13.2% to $61.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up as well, hitting 36.8% versus 33.5% last year. However, the company missed earnings expectations on the bottom line this quarter, as the consensus was for $0.08 per share adjusted, but the company earned $0.07. So, we are seeing positive earnings now, even if they are small here. The balance sheet is healthy, too

Healthy balance sheet

Free cash flow was a solid $25.8 million in the quarter, on top of a very strong $44.9 million in Q4. The company also has a massive $104 million in cash and restricted cash, with minimal debt.

Looking ahead

Now the Street is concerned with E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. fiscal 2024 guidance being underwhelming. The subscription revenue continues to grow. Ongoing profits are on the way. As we look ahead, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is forecasting subscription revenue for the year to be in the range of $545 million to $555 million, just 3.2% organic growth, while revenue will be $655-$670 million. That is not the growth the Street has come to expect, as we just saw $652 million in fiscal 2023. This is why ETWO stock is getting slammed. This comes with adjusted EBITDA looking to be $218-$228 million, up marginally from $217 million in fiscal 2023.

In short, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.'s growth is slowing markedly. This is why ETWO shares are tanking, even if the company will earn around $0.27-$0.33 per share in 2023 based on adjusted EBITDA margins in the 34% range. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. stock is trading at a fair valuation on these numbers at $4.50.