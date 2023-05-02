Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 12:00 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.51K Followers

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bennett Murphy - Head of IR

Steve Collis - Chairman, President and CEO

Jim Cleary - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore

Eric Percher - Nephron Research

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Steven Valiquette - Barclays

Daniel Grosslight - Citi

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the AmerisourceBergen's Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. After the prepared remarks there will be opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to our host, Bennett Murphy. Please go ahead.

Bennett Murphy

Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us for this conference call to discuss AmerisourceBergen's fiscal 2023 second quarter results. I am Bennett Murphy, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me today are Steve Collis, Chairman, President and CEO; and Jim Cleary, Executive Vice President and CFO.

On today's call, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to GAAP are provided in today's press release, which is available on our website at investor.amerisourcebergen.com. We've also posted a slide presentation to accompany today's press release on our Investor website.

During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements about our business and financial expectations on an adjusted non-GAAP basis, including, but not limited to, EPS, operating income and income taxes.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and change. For a discussion of key risks and assumptions, we refer you to today's press

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.