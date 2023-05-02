Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ADT Inc. (ADT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 12:01 PM ETADT Inc. (ADT)
ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Landers - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Jim DeVries - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ken Porpora - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Christiansen - Citigroup

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Brian Ruttenbur - Imperial Capital

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is David and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the ADT First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Elizabeth Landers, Senior Director of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Elizabeth Landers

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining ADT's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Speaking on today's call will be ADT's President and CEO, Jim DeVries; and our EVP and CFO, Ken Porpora. Following the prepared remarks, we'll take analyst questions. Also joining us for Q&A are Don Young, EVP and Chief Operating Officer; and Jill Greer, SVP of Finance, Investor Relations and Communications.

Earlier this morning we issued a press release and slide presentation of our financial results. These materials are available on our website at investor.adt.com.

Before we start, I do need to mention that today's remarks include forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of the factors that may cause differences are described in our SEC filings. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures on the call. The most directly comparable GAAP measures, along with a

