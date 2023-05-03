Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

10 Dividend Aristocrats For The Ultimate High-Yield SWAN Portfolio

May 03, 2023 7:15 AM ETADP, AROW, CNI, CNR:CA, EDV, FTS, FTS:CA, KMLM, MDT, NEE, NVS, NWN, WTRG
Summary

  • The 2023 recession is likely to be mild, but the debt ceiling crisis means that a 15% to 30% market correction is likely coming soon.
  • Trust ultra low volatility aristocrats rather than market timing to help you sleep well at night in the coming market mayhem.
  • These ten aristocrats average a 3.7% very safe yield, a 38-year dividend growth streak, and offer 11% long-term return potential, just as they've delivered for the last 30 years.
  • While averaging 66% smaller peak bear market declines than the S&P since 1996, including a 22% decline in the Great Recession.
  • Add two hedging ETFs, and you still enjoy about 9.5% long-term returns, along with a 5.8% safe yield and average bear market declines of 2%, 92% less than the S&P and 40% less than the 60/40. This hedged portfolio fell 9.5% during the Great Recession, and its probability of experiencing a bear market in the next 75 years is 0.28%, with a 0.03% chance of a 25% decline.
Closeup of bank vault door

peshkov

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, May 1st

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In part 1 of this series, I showed you why the failure of First Republic isn't something to be concerned about.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own almost all of these aristocrats via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

