Amazon: Solid Q1 And It's Still Day One For The Cloud

May 02, 2023 1:25 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Deep Tech Insights
Summary

  • Amazon reported a strong first quarter as it beat both its revenue and earnings estimates.
  • The ecommerce market is going through a cyclical decline but studies indicate many retail categories such as clothing and food still have low online penetration and thus huge potential.
  • AWS has announced a series of AI-related products such as Bedrock, an ML model service and CodeWhisperer; I believe this will enable AWS to compete against Microsoft effectively.
  • Its operating cash flow increased a rapid 38% to $54.3 billion for the trailing 12 months.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a laser focus on customer experience and providing low prices for consumers across e-commerce and the cloud. This recipe isn't always popular with Wall Street in the short term, but long term it has proven to pay

Amazon Revenue

Amazon Revenue (Q1,23)

Amazon Revenue

Amazon Revenue (Created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Ecommerce Amazon

Ecommerce Amazon (Statista data with author edits)

Ecommerce penetration by category

U.S Ecommerce penetration by category (Cowen and Oberlo data)

Amazon Showroom

Amazon Showroom (Author Research/Amazon)

Subscribe and Save

Subscribe and Save (Author research/Amazon)

AWS Revenue and Operating Income

AWS Revenue and Operating Income (Q1,23 data with author annotations )

Operating Income

Operating Income (Q1,23)

Expenses

Expenses (Income statement with author annotations)

Amazon stock valuation 1

Amazon stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Amazon stock valuation 2

Amazon stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

