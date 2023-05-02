Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

VICI Properties: Strong Outlook, Attractive Price

May 02, 2023 1:28 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • VICI is strongly positioned as a gaming and entertainment REIT with well-known properties such as Caesars Palace, Harrah's, The Venetian, and the like.
  • First quarter results were strong, quarterly revenues were up 111%, and AFFO up 19% year over year.
  • However, due to the size of the debt, I do not expect any significant acquisitions in the coming years.
  • For the near future, we see debt maturities of $1 billion next year and $2 billion in 2025. Both will have to be refinanced at higher interest rates at the expense of earnings.
  • For 2023, VICI came with a guidance of 9.8% year-on-year growth in AFFO per diluted share.

Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino

RudyBalasko

Introduction

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a REIT that specializes in leasing gaming and entertainment properties. It has a portfolio of well-known properties such as Caesars Palace, Harrah's, and The Venetian in Las Vegas. So VICI is very strongly positioned in a niche

Chart
Data by YCharts

Portfolio Diversification - VICI's First Quarter earnings presentation

Portfolio Diversification (VICI's First Quarter earnings presentation)

2023 Guidance - VICI's first quarter earnings presentation

2023 Guidance (VICI's first quarter earnings presentation)

Dividend growth history - VICI's ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Dividend growth history (VICI's ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

VICI's cash flow highlights - Annual reports and author's own calculations

VICI's cash flow highlights (Annual reports and author's own calculations)

VICI's price to FFO - Author's own calculations

VICI's price to FFO (Author's own calculations)

Earnings Estimates - VICI ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Earnings Estimates (VICI ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.69K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.